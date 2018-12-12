New burger chain gets top vote

German burger chain Hans im Gluck, which opened its first outlet in Orchard Road last December, was voted New Restaurant Of The Year and Japanese-inspired steakhouse Fat Cow won Restaurant Of The Year in the Chope Diners' Choice restaurant awards.

Diners voted for their favourite restaurants in 10 categories in the fifth edition of the awards.

Mr Marco Basile, the regional general manager of Hans im Gluck, Asia Pacific, said the award "recognises the staff's efforts to offer guests a unique and unforgettable dining experience built around quality gourmet burgers".

The 33-year-old said the award comes at an opportune time for the burger chain as it is celebrating its first anniversary. It opened its fourth outlet at VivoCity on Dec 1 .

The New Restaurant Of The Year award is presented by Straits Times Food (ST Food), while the Restaurant Of The Year is presented by DBS PayLah!. The awards opened for nomination on Oct 8 on Chope's reservation platform, followed by voting which ended on Dec 2.

New awards this year include Deal-icious Restaurant Of The Year, won by Wild Honey, a restaurant that serves all-day breakfast; Hottest Group Dining Hangout which went to New Ubin Seafood; and "IT" Restaurant Of The Year, won by The Dempsey Cookhouse & Bar.

Another new award category, Regional Fan Favourite, went to the Yum Cha chain of restaurants in Hong Kong which serves dim sum and modern Chinese food.

THE WINNERS Restaurant Of The Year, presented by DBS PayLah! Fat Cow at Camden Medical Centre New Restaurant Of The Year, presented by ST Food Hans im Gluck Bar Of The Year, presented by Robert Parker Wine Advocate Anti:Dote at Fairmont Singapore Deal-icious Restaurant Of The Year, presented by Chope Deals Wild Honey Hottest Group Dining Hangout New Ubin Seafood Cafe Of The Year PS. Cafe Best Bountiful Buffet The Line at Shangri-La Hotel "IT" Restaurant The Dempsey Cookhouse & Bar in Dempsey Road Most Romantic Restaurant The White Rabbit in Harding Road Regional Fan Favourite Yum Cha (Hong Kong)

The White Rabbit restaurant in Harding Road was voted Most Romantic Restaurant for the third year running.

A spokesman for The White Rabbit, which is housed in a restored chapel and serves classic European cuisine, said: "It is an honour for the restaurant to be recognised as a venue for romance, from first dates and proposals to weddings and anniversaries.

"We hope to continue creating deeply inviting and meaningful experiences for all our guests and be the place where some of the most special memories are made."

More than 1,800 restaurants were nominated in all categories. The top 10 most nominated restaurants in each category were selected to enter the voting phase which began on Nov 19.

Each diner was limited to one vote for each category. To participate, each diner had to vote in at least two categories.

There were more than 100,000 votes submitted across all categories.

Ms Jean Wee, 32, general manager for Chope Singapore, said the voting patterns "tell us that restaurant dining goes beyond culinary excellence and is, in fact, a very personal experience".

ST Food was the official media partner and One FM was the official radio station for Chope Diners' Choice this year.