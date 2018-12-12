New burger chain gets top vote

Burger chain Hans im Gluck is New Restaurant Of The Year.
Burger chain Hans im Gluck is New Restaurant Of The Year.PHOTO: HANS IM GLUCK, FAT COW
Published
1 hour ago

Among the winners of the Chope Diners' Choice restaurant awards are German burger brand Hans im Gluck and Japanese-inspired steakhouse Fat Cow

German burger chain Hans im Gluck, which opened its first outlet in Orchard Road last December, was voted New Restaurant Of The Year and Japanese-inspired steakhouse Fat Cow won Restaurant Of The Year in the Chope Diners' Choice restaurant awards.

Diners voted for their favourite restaurants in 10 categories in the fifth edition of the awards.

Mr Marco Basile, the regional general manager of Hans im Gluck, Asia Pacific, said the award "recognises the staff's efforts to offer guests a unique and unforgettable dining experience built around quality gourmet burgers".

The 33-year-old said the award comes at an opportune time for the burger chain as it is celebrating its first anniversary. It opened its fourth outlet at VivoCity on Dec 1 .

The New Restaurant Of The Year award is presented by Straits Times Food (ST Food), while the Restaurant Of The Year is presented by DBS PayLah!. The awards opened for nomination on Oct 8 on Chope's reservation platform, followed by voting which ended on Dec 2.

New awards this year include Deal-icious Restaurant Of The Year, won by Wild Honey, a restaurant that serves all-day breakfast; Hottest Group Dining Hangout which went to New Ubin Seafood; and "IT" Restaurant Of The Year, won by The Dempsey Cookhouse & Bar.

Another new award category, Regional Fan Favourite, went to the Yum Cha chain of restaurants in Hong Kong which serves dim sum and modern Chinese food.

  • THE WINNERS

    Restaurant Of The Year, presented by DBS PayLah!

    Fat Cow at Camden Medical Centre

    New Restaurant Of The Year, presented by ST Food

    Hans im Gluck

    Bar Of The Year, presented by Robert Parker Wine Advocate 

    Anti:Dote at Fairmont Singapore

    Deal-icious Restaurant Of The Year, presented by Chope Deals

    Wild Honey

    Hottest Group Dining Hangout 

    New Ubin Seafood

    Cafe Of The Year

    PS. Cafe

    Best Bountiful Buffet

    The Line at Shangri-La Hotel

    "IT" Restaurant 

    The Dempsey Cookhouse & Bar in Dempsey Road

    Most Romantic Restaurant 

    The White Rabbit in Harding Road

    Regional Fan Favourite

    Yum Cha (Hong Kong)

The White Rabbit restaurant in Harding Road was voted Most Romantic Restaurant for the third year running.

A spokesman for The White Rabbit, which is housed in a restored chapel and serves classic European cuisine, said: "It is an honour for the restaurant to be recognised as a venue for romance, from first dates and proposals to weddings and anniversaries.

"We hope to continue creating deeply inviting and meaningful experiences for all our guests and be the place where some of the most special memories are made."

More than 1,800 restaurants were nominated in all categories. The top 10 most nominated restaurants in each category were selected to enter the voting phase which began on Nov 19.

Each diner was limited to one vote for each category. To participate, each diner had to vote in at least two categories.

There were more than 100,000 votes submitted across all categories.

Ms Jean Wee, 32, general manager for Chope Singapore, said the voting patterns "tell us that restaurant dining goes beyond culinary excellence and is, in fact, a very personal experience".

ST Food was the official media partner and One FM was the official radio station for Chope Diners' Choice this year.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 12, 2018, with the headline 'New burger chain gets top vote'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content