New and refurbished malls

FUNAN

A 24-hour drive-through to pick up your online and in-store purchases, a 380-seat theatre managed by theatre company W!ld Rice and an indoor cycling path.

These are some of the facilities to expect at the new Funan mall in North Bridge Road as part of its plan to become "Singapore's first online and offline shopping mall".

Formerly known as Funan DigitaLife Mall, the mall closed in July 2016 for a complete facelift and is slated to open in the third quarter of next year.

Other tenants include cinema chain Golden Village, foodcourt operator Kopitiam, indoor rock-climbing gym Climb Central, supermarket FairPrice Finest and electronics store Newstead Technologies.

TRIPLEONE SOMERSET

Currently undergoing a $120-million revamp, TripleOne Somerset will unveil a new two-level retail podium in the last quarter of the year, in addition to its office blocks and medical wing.

The retail podium will focus largely on food and takeaway options and is anchored by a 11,568 sq ft FairPrice Finest.

More than 25 per cent of the supermarket is set aside for a wellness-oriented product range and services including a wellness zone, a pharmacy and an activity area for health and wellness workshops.

JEWEL

Next year, Changi Airport will boast a new lifestyle and retail building, Jewel.

When completed, the entire dome-shape facade will glitter with more than 9,600 pieces of specially manufactured glass.

A light-and-sound show at the 40m-high indoor waterfall and a suspended bridge 23m above the ground are both part of the 14,000 sq m Canopy Park on the top floor of Jewel Changi Airport.

The five-storey building, with five basement floors, will house about 300 retail and food and beverage outlets.

Jewel will be directly connected to Terminal 1 and linked to Terminals 2 and 3 via air-conditioned bridges.