Nearly one year after Avicii's death, family setting up suicide prevention foundation in his memory

The family of the late Tim Bergling, better known as Avicii, will be setting up a foundation in honour of his memory.

The Swedish DJ was found dead on April 20, 2018, in what was believed to be a suicide. He was 28.

On Tuesday (March 26), his family told entertainment magazine Variety that they would be launching the Tim Bergling Foundation in his memory.

The foundation will focus on supporting people and organisations working in the fields of mental illness and suicide prevention, and is also slated to deal with issues such as nature conservation, climate change and development assistance.

The DJ's family told Variety: "Tim wanted to make a difference. Starting a foundation in his name is our way to honour his memory and continue to act in his spirit."

Avicii's death in 2018 came just two years after his shock retirement from touring at the young age of 26. He had said that he wanted to leave the high-flying electronic music lifestyle.

He had also long spoken of his problems with alcoholism and his struggles as an introvert in adapting to the hard-partying DJ lifestyle.

After his death, his family wrote that he "wanted peace" and "could not go on any longer".

"He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness... Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight," his family said.

Avicii was one of the first DJs to bring electronic dance music into the mainstream, filling festivals and winning radio airplay as he collaborated with artists, including Madonna and Coldplay.