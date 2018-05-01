SCO Mother's Day concert features UFM100.3 DJs

From familiar tunes by Anita Mui to the soaring notes of The Legend Of The Condor Heroes Trilogy, the Singapore Chinese Orchestra's (SCO) annual Mother's Day Concert promises a night of heartwarming music.

The orchestra, led by resident conductor Quek Ling Kiong, will collaborate with Singaporean singer-songwriter Ling Kai and SPH's Mandarin radio station UFM100.3.

Alternative pop-rock singer-songwriter Ling Kai, who made waves after taking part in the Chinese reality TV show Sing My Song, will perform her compositions My Mother's Umbrella and Eighteen.

Meanwhile, UFM100.3's deejays will sing and host in various segments of the concert.

Among the evening's highlights are Su Wen-cheng and Cheng Tsui-ping's liuqin concerto Beyond The Horizon, featuring liuqin musician Zhang Li, and String Of Lingnan, an erhu and orchestra piece by Wang Danhong that will see erhu player She Ling take the stage.

Then there are Law Wai Lun's re-arrangement of The Legend Of The Condor Heroes Trilogy, musician Autumn When's Thank You, and Kenn Wu and Iris Judotter's Mama, How Are U?.

Tan Kah Yong's re-arrangement of For Her will feature the pieces Mother's Words, Mother I Love You and Listen To Mother's Words.

BOOK IT / SCO MOTHER'S DAY CONCERT

WHERE : SCO Concert Hall, Singapore Conference Hall, 7 Shenton Way

WHEN : May 12, 8pm

ADMISSION: $20 to $88 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)

The audience can also look forward to a medley of songs sung by late Cantopop star Mui, including Sunset Melody, Woman Flower, Intimate Lover, The Years Flow Like Water and Manjusaka.

UFM100.3 deejay Lee Xin Ying, 33, says she will be singing deejay Kemin's 2011 song Mama, How Are U? together with her colleagues.

"Aside from a group song dedicated to mothers, we will also be bringing the DJ style of presenting onto the stage," she says.

During one of the segments, for instance, deejay Zhang Chengyao will read out messages that people have for their mothers.

Ms Lee, who last worked together with the SCO several years ago for the special Chinese New Year concert Chun Hua Qi Fang, adds: "I'm also looking forward to Ling Kai's performance. I haven't seen her in a while and it will be a joy to immerse myself in her music again."