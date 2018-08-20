Music Makers' steady, confident sound

REVIEW / CONCERT

MAHLER 2

Orchestra of the Music Makers Chan Tze Law (conductor)

Siobhan Stagg (soprano)

Caitlin Hulcup (mezzo-soprano),

Maior Chorus - Toh Ban Sheng (chorus master)

Esplanade Concert Hall

Last Saturday

The Orchestra of the Music Makers (OMM) continued their 10th anniversary season with music from the composer they are most closely associated with - Gustav Mahler.

The many societies around the world dedicated to the study and appreciation of this Austrian master's music must be amazed that Singapore has so many performances of his symphonies.

Mahler composed his Symphony No. 2 for a gargantuan orchestra. In all 135 musicians and 215 singers performed, with no fewer than 10 French horns, 10 trumpets and seven timpanis, with the third timpanist playing offstage.

The opening movement showed how far OMM has come over the years.

Each section produced steady, confident sound. The winds and percussion were in particularly good form, although there was a tendency for their sound to harden with volume.

Conductor Chan Tze Law's standing as a conductor who relishes major works has grown in tandem with OMM. He is at ease working with large ensembles with many able and enthusiastic amateurs, where persuasion and encouragement are keys to success.

Another great strength is his patient and relaxed conducting style. His tempos for the 90-minute work were broad, but never excessively so and his calm assertiveness did much to sustain the musical focus throughout.

Mahler calls for a five-minute break after the first movement, which Chan duly observed. This allowed Australian soprano Siobhan Stagg and mezzo-soprano Caitlin Hulcup to join the forces on stage. This was followed by loud, disruptive orchestral tuning on stage that seemed uncalled for.

A typical Mahlerian second movement followed, based on the Austrian Landler dance in 3/4 time. Chan shaped the dance phrases well and the orchestra played with a greater cohesion and the tension that was heard in the opening movement began to ease.

Following two dramatic strikes from the timpani, principal clarinet Vincent Wee stole the limelight with his solos based on traditional Jewish folk dance.

His spirit was infectious. It was a turning point for the performance, after which the orchestra seemed to gain the confidence to play with full conviction.

A brief fourth movement followed, where mezzo-soprano Caitlin Hulcup's power tone and sensitive rendition were most captivating.

By the time the singers had their first notes, they had been sitting for over 80 minutes, so it was excusable that their first entrance was louder than ideal.

Trained by chorus master Toh Ban Sheng, the project-based Maior Chorus deserve full credit. They were well rehearsed, technically sound and they sang with a wide dynamic range that the dramatic final movement calls for.

Soprano Stagg does not possess the amazing volume that Hulcup is blessed with, but blended well with the orchestra and chorus. Her pairing with Hulcup was exquisitely balanced and a highlight of the evening.

The entrance of the chorus also saw a shift in the orchestra's tone colour, to a warmer, more refined sound.

The greater awareness of balance and of not overpowering fellow musicians was a boon, bringing the best sound this reviewer has heard to date from OMM.