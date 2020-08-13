Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) How You Like That - Blackpink
2. (2) Cardigan - Taylor Swift
3. (10) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo
4. (3) Exile - Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver
5. (6) Dance Monkey - Tones and I
6. (4) The 1 - Taylor Swift
7. (-) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
8. (-) Maria - Hwa Sa
9. (-) Stuck With U - Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber
10. (-) Be Kind - Marshmello and Halsey
• For the week of Aug 5 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) How You Like That - Blackpink
2. (4) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo
3. (2) Cardigan - Taylor Swift
4. (3) Exile - Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver
5. (7) Stuck With U - Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber
6. (-) My Future - Billie Eilish
7. (9) Maria - Hwa Sa
8. (10) Be Kind - Marshmello and Halsey
9. (6) What You Waiting For - Somi
10. (-) Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi
• For the week ending Aug 6
BILLBOARD
1. (7) Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles
2. (2) Rockstar - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
3. (3) Whats Poppin - Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne
4. (5) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
5. (8) Roses - Saint Jhn
6. (-) My Future - Billie Eilish
7. (10) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo
8. (1) Cardigan - Taylor Swift
9. (12) Go Crazy - Chris Brown and Young Thug
10. (11) Blueberry Faygo - Lil Mosey
• For the week of Aug 15
HIT FM
1. (2) Wait - E.SO
2. (-) Come Jam With Harlem - Harlem Yu and Jam Hsiao
3. (9) Living My Way Loving You - Yisa Yu
4. (-) Mono Logue - Silence Wang
5. (3) To Be Loved - Will Pan
6. (1) Boom - Lay Zhang
7. (8) The Red River - The Life Journey and Wu Ching-feng
8. (5) One, After Another - Hebe Tien
9. (4) The Promised Neverland - Don Chu
10. (-) Better Today - Homeless Scholars
• For the week ending Aug 2