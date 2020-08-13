Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) How You Like That - Blackpink

2. (2) Cardigan - Taylor Swift

3. (10) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo

4. (3) Exile - Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver

5. (6) Dance Monkey - Tones and I

6. (4) The 1 - Taylor Swift

7. (-) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

8. (-) Maria - Hwa Sa

9. (-) Stuck With U - Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber

10. (-) Be Kind - Marshmello and Halsey

• For the week of Aug 5 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) How You Like That - Blackpink

2. (4) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo

3. (2) Cardigan - Taylor Swift

4. (3) Exile - Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver

5. (7) Stuck With U - Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber

6. (-) My Future - Billie Eilish

7. (9) Maria - Hwa Sa

8. (10) Be Kind - Marshmello and Halsey

9. (6) What You Waiting For - Somi

10. (-) Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi

• For the week ending Aug 6

BILLBOARD

1. (7) Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles

2. (2) Rockstar - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

3. (3) Whats Poppin - Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne

4. (5) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

5. (8) Roses - Saint Jhn

6. (-) My Future - Billie Eilish

7. (10) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo

8. (1) Cardigan - Taylor Swift

9. (12) Go Crazy - Chris Brown and Young Thug

10. (11) Blueberry Faygo - Lil Mosey

• For the week of Aug 15

HIT FM

1. (2) Wait - E.SO

2. (-) Come Jam With Harlem - Harlem Yu and Jam Hsiao

3. (9) Living My Way Loving You - Yisa Yu

4. (-) Mono Logue - Silence Wang

5. (3) To Be Loved - Will Pan

6. (1) Boom - Lay Zhang

7. (8) The Red River - The Life Journey and Wu Ching-feng

8. (5) One, After Another - Hebe Tien

9. (4) The Promised Neverland - Don Chu

10. (-) Better Today - Homeless Scholars

• For the week ending Aug 2