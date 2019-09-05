Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

2. (2) Lover - Taylor Swift

3. (9) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

4. (3) The Man - Taylor Swift

5. (4) Cruel Summer - Taylor Swift

6. (-) How Do You Sleep? - Sam Smith

7. (5) You Need To Calm Down - Taylor Swift

8. (-) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

9. (-) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

10. (-) Beautiful People - Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid

• For the week of Sept 4 in Singapore

HIT FM

1. (1) Space - Wu Ching-feng

2. (5) Wa - Chris Lee

3. (-) It All Concerns Me - Don Chu

4. (10) I Go - Nickthereal

5. (-) Broken - Coco Lee

6. (9) Our Times - Priscilla Abby x Fuying & Sam

7. (-) The Right Time - JJ Lin

8. (2) Eternal Love - Stefanie Sun

9. (6) Slow - Joker Xue

10. (8) I Really Like - MD Liu Yuning

• For the week ending Aug 25

BILLBOARD

1. (3) Truth Hurts - Lizzo

2. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

3. (2) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

4. (14) You Need To Calm Down - Taylor Swift

5. (4) Old Town Road - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus 6. (5) Ran$om - Lil Tecca

7. (7) No Guidance - Chris Brown featuring Drake

8. (6) Talk - Khalid

9. (8) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

10. (19) Lover - Taylor Swift

• For the week of Sept 7