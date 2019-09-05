Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
2. (2) Lover - Taylor Swift
3. (9) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
4. (3) The Man - Taylor Swift
5. (4) Cruel Summer - Taylor Swift
6. (-) How Do You Sleep? - Sam Smith
7. (5) You Need To Calm Down - Taylor Swift
8. (-) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
9. (-) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
10. (-) Beautiful People - Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid
• For the week of Sept 4 in Singapore
HIT FM
1. (1) Space - Wu Ching-feng
2. (5) Wa - Chris Lee
3. (-) It All Concerns Me - Don Chu
4. (10) I Go - Nickthereal
5. (-) Broken - Coco Lee
6. (9) Our Times - Priscilla Abby x Fuying & Sam
7. (-) The Right Time - JJ Lin
8. (2) Eternal Love - Stefanie Sun
9. (6) Slow - Joker Xue
10. (8) I Really Like - MD Liu Yuning
• For the week ending Aug 25
BILLBOARD
1. (3) Truth Hurts - Lizzo
2. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
3. (2) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
4. (14) You Need To Calm Down - Taylor Swift
5. (4) Old Town Road - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus 6. (5) Ran$om - Lil Tecca
7. (7) No Guidance - Chris Brown featuring Drake
8. (6) Talk - Khalid
9. (8) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
10. (19) Lover - Taylor Swift
• For the week of Sept 7