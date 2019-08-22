Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

2. (5) How Do You Sleep? - Sam Smith

3. (2) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

4. (3) Boyfriend - Ariana Grande and Social House

5. (4) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

6. (-) Lover - Taylor Swift

7. (6) Beautiful People - Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid

8. (7) Boy With Luv - BTS featuring Halsey

9. (-) You Need To Calm Down - Taylor Swift

10. (8) It's You - Ali Gatie

• For the week of Aug 21 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

2. (2) Beautiful People - Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid

3. (3) How Do You Sleep? - Sam Smith

4. (4) Boyfriend - Ariana Grande and Social House

5. (8) I.F.L.Y. - Bazzi

6. (7) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

7. (6) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

8. (-) F***, I'm Lonely - Lauv featuring Anne-Marie

9. (5) Goodbyes - Post Malone featuring Young Thug

10. (-)Takeaway - The Chainsmokers and Illenium

• For the week ending Aug 21

BILLBOARD

1. (2) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

2. (3) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

3. (1) Old Town Road - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

4. (4) Truth Hurts - Lizzo

5. (5) Talk - Khalid

6. (6) No Guidance - Chris Brown featuring Drake

7. (7) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

8. (10) Ran$om - Lil Tecca

9. (9) Goodbyes - Post Malone featuring Young Thug

10. (11) If I Can't Have You - Shawn Mendes

• For the week of Aug 24

HIT FM

1. (3) Eternal Love - Stefanie Sun

2. (2) Confession - Pets Tseng

3. (1) Wa - Chris Lee

4. (8) Slow - Joker Xue

5. (13) Too Busy - Boy Story featuring Jackson Wang

6. (7) Summer Time - BBT

7. (6) Miss Similar - G.E.M

8. (18) Falling Head Over Toes - Shin

9. (-) Space - Wu Ching-feng

10. (4) I Go - Nickthereal

• For the week ending Aug 11