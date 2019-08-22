Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
2. (5) How Do You Sleep? - Sam Smith
3. (2) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
4. (3) Boyfriend - Ariana Grande and Social House
5. (4) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
6. (-) Lover - Taylor Swift
7. (6) Beautiful People - Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid
8. (7) Boy With Luv - BTS featuring Halsey
9. (-) You Need To Calm Down - Taylor Swift
10. (8) It's You - Ali Gatie
• For the week of Aug 21 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
2. (2) Beautiful People - Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid
3. (3) How Do You Sleep? - Sam Smith
4. (4) Boyfriend - Ariana Grande and Social House
5. (8) I.F.L.Y. - Bazzi
6. (7) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
7. (6) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
8. (-) F***, I'm Lonely - Lauv featuring Anne-Marie
9. (5) Goodbyes - Post Malone featuring Young Thug
10. (-)Takeaway - The Chainsmokers and Illenium
• For the week ending Aug 21
BILLBOARD
1. (2) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
2. (3) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
3. (1) Old Town Road - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
4. (4) Truth Hurts - Lizzo
5. (5) Talk - Khalid
6. (6) No Guidance - Chris Brown featuring Drake
7. (7) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
8. (10) Ran$om - Lil Tecca
9. (9) Goodbyes - Post Malone featuring Young Thug
10. (11) If I Can't Have You - Shawn Mendes
• For the week of Aug 24
HIT FM
1. (3) Eternal Love - Stefanie Sun
2. (2) Confession - Pets Tseng
3. (1) Wa - Chris Lee
4. (8) Slow - Joker Xue
5. (13) Too Busy - Boy Story featuring Jackson Wang
6. (7) Summer Time - BBT
7. (6) Miss Similar - G.E.M
8. (18) Falling Head Over Toes - Shin
9. (-) Space - Wu Ching-feng
10. (4) I Go - Nickthereal
• For the week ending Aug 11