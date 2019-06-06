Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (2) Boy With Luv - BTS featuring Halsey
2. (1) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
3. (3) Kill This Love - Blackpink
4. (4) If I Can't Have You - Shawn Mendes
5. (5) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
6. (6) A Whole New World (End Title) - Zayn & Zhavia Ward
7. (7) What's Wrong - Eric Chou
8. (8) Me! - Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie
9. (9) Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith and Normani
10. (10) Sucker - Jonas Brothers
•For the week of June 5 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
2. (2) Boy With Luv - BTS and Halsey
3. (4) If I Can't Have You - Shawn Mendes
4. (3) Kill This Love - Blackpink
5. (5) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
6. (10) A Whole New World (End Title) - Zayne and Zhavia Ward
7. (6) Me! - Taylor Swift featuring Brandon Urie
8. (8) What's Wrong - Eric Chou
9. (7) Sucker - Jonas Brothers
10. (9) On My Way - Alan Walker, Sabrina Carpenter and Farruko
•For the week ending June 5
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Old Town Road - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
2. (3) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
3. (5) Talk - Khalid
4. (2) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
5. (4) Sucker - Jonas Brothers
6. (7) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee
7. (6) Wow. - Post Malone
8. (8) Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith and Normani
9. (14) Suge - DaBaby
10. (10) Sweet But Psycho - Ava Max
•For the week of June 8
HIT FM
1. (1) The Freedom Song - F.I.R.
2. (5) How Am I - Fish Leong
3. (3) Walking By The World - Yisa Yu
4. (4) You & I - Coco Lee
5. (10) Better Fly - Bii
6. (-) Demand - Eric Suen
7. (8) On Some Level - Don Chu
8. (7) A Big Bowl Of Noodles - Kris Wu
9. (-) Hi Wei Lai - Gemini
10. (2) Singer - Wu Ching-feng
•For the week ending May 26