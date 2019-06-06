Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (2) Boy With Luv - BTS featuring Halsey

2. (1) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

3. (3) Kill This Love - Blackpink

4. (4) If I Can't Have You - Shawn Mendes

5. (5) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

6. (6) A Whole New World (End Title) - Zayn & Zhavia Ward

7. (7) What's Wrong - Eric Chou

8. (8) Me! - Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie

9. (9) Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith and Normani

10. (10) Sucker - Jonas Brothers

•For the week of June 5 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

2. (2) Boy With Luv - BTS and Halsey

3. (4) If I Can't Have You - Shawn Mendes

4. (3) Kill This Love - Blackpink

5. (5) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

6. (10) A Whole New World (End Title) - Zayne and Zhavia Ward

7. (6) Me! - Taylor Swift featuring Brandon Urie

8. (8) What's Wrong - Eric Chou

9. (7) Sucker - Jonas Brothers

10. (9) On My Way - Alan Walker, Sabrina Carpenter and Farruko

•For the week ending June 5

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Old Town Road - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

2. (3) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

3. (5) Talk - Khalid

4. (2) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

5. (4) Sucker - Jonas Brothers

6. (7) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee

7. (6) Wow. - Post Malone

8. (8) Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith and Normani

9. (14) Suge - DaBaby

10. (10) Sweet But Psycho - Ava Max

•For the week of June 8

HIT FM

1. (1) The Freedom Song - F.I.R.

2. (5) How Am I - Fish Leong

3. (3) Walking By The World - Yisa Yu

4. (4) You & I - Coco Lee

5. (10) Better Fly - Bii

6. (-) Demand - Eric Suen

7. (8) On Some Level - Don Chu

8. (7) A Big Bowl Of Noodles - Kris Wu

9. (-) Hi Wei Lai - Gemini

10. (2) Singer - Wu Ching-feng

•For the week ending May 26