Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (2) Sucker - Jonas Brothers
2. (1) 7 Rings - Ariana Grande
3. (3) Shallow - Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
4. (4) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee
5. (5) Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith and Normani
6. (8) Sweet But Psycho - Ava Max
7. (9) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande
8. (-) What's Wrong - Eric Chou
9. (6) Without Me - Halsey
10. (10) Dalla Dalla - Itzy
• For the week of March 13 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Sucker - Jonas Brothers
2. (2) 7 Rings - Ariana Grande
3. (3) I'm So Tired - Lauv and Troye Sivan
4. (4) Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith and Normani
5. (5) Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored - Ariana Grande
6. (6) Way Back Home - Shaun, Conor Maynard and Sam Feldt
7. (8) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee
8. (7) Sweet But Psycho - Ava Max
9. (-) What's Wrong? - Eric Chou
10. (-) Without Me - Halsey
• For the week ending March 13
BILLBOARD
1. (-) Sucker - Jonas Brothers
2. (2) 7 Rings - Ariana Grande
3. (14) Please Me - Cardi B & Bruno Mars
4. (4) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee
5. (3) Without Me - Halsey
6. (1) Shallow - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
7. (8) Wow. - Post Malone
8. (6) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille
9. (5) Middle Child - J. Cole
10. (10) Sicko Mode - Travis Scott
• For the week of March 16
HIT FM
1. (-) Reminder - Mao Buyi
2. (13) No Accidents - Kun
3. (1) Half A Life - Ashin
4. (2) Hubby - Jolin Tsai
5. (9) Sea Of Stars - Julia Wu
6. (4) Dear - Boon Hui Lu
7. (10) At Least I Remember - Eric Chou
8. (-) Unrequited Love - Joanne T. Zuo En
9. (-) Behind Me - Namewee
10. (8) A Half Is Me - Chen Linong
• For the week ending March 3