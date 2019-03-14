Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (2) Sucker - Jonas Brothers

2. (1) 7 Rings - Ariana Grande

3. (3) Shallow - Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

4. (4) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee

5. (5) Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith and Normani

6. (8) Sweet But Psycho - Ava Max

7. (9) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

8. (-) What's Wrong - Eric Chou

9. (6) Without Me - Halsey

10. (10) Dalla Dalla - Itzy

• For the week of March 13 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Sucker - Jonas Brothers

2. (2) 7 Rings - Ariana Grande

3. (3) I'm So Tired - Lauv and Troye Sivan

4. (4) Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith and Normani

5. (5) Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored - Ariana Grande

6. (6) Way Back Home - Shaun, Conor Maynard and Sam Feldt

7. (8) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee

8. (7) Sweet But Psycho - Ava Max

9. (-) What's Wrong? - Eric Chou

10. (-) Without Me - Halsey

• For the week ending March 13

BILLBOARD

1. (-) Sucker - Jonas Brothers

2. (2) 7 Rings - Ariana Grande

3. (14) Please Me - Cardi B & Bruno Mars

4. (4) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee

5. (3) Without Me - Halsey

6. (1) Shallow - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

7. (8) Wow. - Post Malone

8. (6) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille

9. (5) Middle Child - J. Cole

10. (10) Sicko Mode - Travis Scott

• For the week of March 16

HIT FM

1. (-) Reminder - Mao Buyi

2. (13) No Accidents - Kun

3. (1) Half A Life - Ashin

4. (2) Hubby - Jolin Tsai

5. (9) Sea Of Stars - Julia Wu

6. (4) Dear - Boon Hui Lu

7. (10) At Least I Remember - Eric Chou

8. (-) Unrequited Love - Joanne T. Zuo En

9. (-) Behind Me - Namewee

10. (8) A Half Is Me - Chen Linong

• For the week ending March 3

