Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) 7 Rings - Ariana Grande
2. (2) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande
3. (3) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee
4. (4) Without Me - Halsey
5. (5) Sweet But Psycho - Ava Max
6. (6) Everything I Need - Skylar Grey
7. (9) Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith and Normani
8. (8) Solo - Jennie
9. (9) Love Someone - Lukas Graham
10. (7) A Kind Of Sorrow - A-lin
• For the week of Feb 4 in Singapore
BILLBOARD
1. (-) 7 Rings - Ariana Grande
2. (1) Without Me - Halsey
3. (2) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee
4. (5) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande
5. (3) Sicko Mode - Travis Scott
6. (4) High Hopes - Panic! At The Disco
7. (6) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille
8. (9) Wow. - Post Malone
9. (7) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
10. (8) Drip Too Hard - Lil Baby and Gunna
• For the week of Feb 2
HIT FM
1. (10) Half A Life - Ashin
2. (2) Ugly Beauty - Jolin Tsai
3. (-) Windy - Wu Ching-feng
4. (5) Kisses For The World - Tanya Chua
5. (1) Talent - Joker Xue
6. (12) I'm Fine - Apple Kho
7. (3) A Half Is Me - Chen Linong
8. (-) Make A Turn In Front - Neko Highway
9. (8) Fake Monk - Khalil Fong
10. (7) Forever Young - Eve Ai
• For the week ending Jan 27
SPOTIFY
1. (1) 7 Rings - Ariana Grande
2. (3) Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith and Normani
3. (2) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee
4. (6) I'm So Tired - Lauv and Troye Sivan
5. (7) Way Back Home - Shaun, Conor Maynard and Sam Feldt
6. (4) Without Me - Halsey
7. (5)Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande
8. (9) Sweet But Psycho - Ava Max
9. (10) Saturday Nights - Khalid
10. (-) Solo - Jennie
• For the week ending Feb 6