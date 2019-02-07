Music Charts

Published
48 min ago

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) 7 Rings - Ariana Grande

2. (2) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

3. (3) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee

4. (4) Without Me - Halsey

5. (5) Sweet But Psycho - Ava Max

6. (6) Everything I Need - Skylar Grey

7. (9) Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith and Normani

8. (8) Solo - Jennie

9. (9) Love Someone - Lukas Graham

10. (7) A Kind Of Sorrow - A-lin

• For the week of Feb 4 in Singapore

BILLBOARD

1. (-) 7 Rings - Ariana Grande

2. (1) Without Me - Halsey

3. (2) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee

4. (5) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

5. (3) Sicko Mode - Travis Scott

6. (4) High Hopes - Panic! At The Disco

7. (6) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille

8. (9) Wow. - Post Malone

9. (7) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

10. (8) Drip Too Hard - Lil Baby and Gunna

• For the week of Feb 2

HIT FM

1. (10) Half A Life - Ashin

2. (2) Ugly Beauty - Jolin Tsai

3. (-) Windy - Wu Ching-feng

4. (5) Kisses For The World - Tanya Chua

5. (1) Talent - Joker Xue

6. (12) I'm Fine - Apple Kho

7. (3) A Half Is Me - Chen Linong

8. (-) Make A Turn In Front - Neko Highway

9. (8) Fake Monk - Khalil Fong

10. (7) Forever Young - Eve Ai

• For the week ending Jan 27

SPOTIFY

1. (1) 7 Rings - Ariana Grande

2. (3) Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith and Normani

3. (2) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee

4. (6) I'm So Tired - Lauv and Troye Sivan

5. (7) Way Back Home - Shaun, Conor Maynard and Sam Feldt

6. (4) Without Me - Halsey

7. (5)Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

8. (9) Sweet But Psycho - Ava Max

9. (10) Saturday Nights - Khalid

10. (-) Solo - Jennie

• For the week ending Feb 6

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 07, 2019, with the headline 'Music Charts'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content