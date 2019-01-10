Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande
2. (3) A Kind Of Sorrow - A-lin
3. (2) Everything I Need - Skylar Grey
4. (5) Solo - Jennie
5. (4) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee
6. (6) Without Me - Halsey
7. (8) Happier - Marshmello & Bastille
8. (7) Ddu-Du Ddu-Du - Blackpink
9. (-) Love Someone - Lukas Graham
10. (-) Sweet But Psycho - Ava Max
• For the week of Jan 9 in Singapore
SPOTIFY SINGAPORE
1.(1) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande
2. (2) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee
3. (3) A Kind Of Sorrow - A-lin
4. (4) Without Me - Halsey
5. (5) Solo - Jennie
6. (7) Sweet But Psycho - Ava Max
7. (6) Everything I Need -Skylar Grey
8. (-) Close To Me - Ellie Goulding, Diplo and Swae Lee
9. (8) Kiss And Make Up - Dua Lipa and Blackpink
10. (-) Wow. - Post Malone
• For the week ending Jan 9
BILLBOARD
1. (2) Without Me - Halsey
2. (1) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande
3. (5) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee
4. (4) Sicko Mode - Travis Scott
5. (6) High Hopes - Panic! At The Disco
6. (7) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille
7. (14) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
8. (12) Drip Too Hard - Lil Baby & Gunna
9. (15) Zeze - Kodak Black Featuring Travis Scott & Offset
10. (23) Better Now - Post Malone
• For the week of Jan 12
HIT FM
1. (1) The Will - Tanya Chua
2. (15) Ugly Beauty - Jolin Tsai
3. (6) Alibi - Alibi
4. (4) Ah Woo - Neko Highway
5. (-) Resurgence - JJ Lin
6. (-) Monster - Uniq
7. (5) The Time Keeper - Fuying & Sam
8. (3) Dwell On The Past - Li Ronghao
9. (13) Core - Sandy Lam
10. (11) Imperfect Rainbow - Cheer Chen
• For the week ending Dec 30