Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

2. (3) A Kind Of Sorrow - A-lin

3. (2) Everything I Need - Skylar Grey

4. (5) Solo - Jennie

5. (4) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee

6. (6) Without Me - Halsey

7. (8) Happier - Marshmello & Bastille

8. (7) Ddu-Du Ddu-Du - Blackpink

9. (-) Love Someone - Lukas Graham

10. (-) Sweet But Psycho - Ava Max

• For the week of Jan 9 in Singapore

SPOTIFY SINGAPORE

1.(1) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

2. (2) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee

3. (3) A Kind Of Sorrow - A-lin

4. (4) Without Me - Halsey

5. (5) Solo - Jennie

6. (7) Sweet But Psycho - Ava Max

7. (6) Everything I Need -Skylar Grey

8. (-) Close To Me - Ellie Goulding, Diplo and Swae Lee

9. (8) Kiss And Make Up - Dua Lipa and Blackpink

10. (-) Wow. - Post Malone

• For the week ending Jan 9

BILLBOARD

1. (2) Without Me - Halsey

2. (1) Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

3. (5) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) - Post Malone and Swae Lee

4. (4) Sicko Mode - Travis Scott

5. (6) High Hopes - Panic! At The Disco

6. (7) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille

7. (14) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

8. (12) Drip Too Hard - Lil Baby & Gunna

9. (15) Zeze - Kodak Black Featuring Travis Scott & Offset

10. (23) Better Now - Post Malone

• For the week of Jan 12

HIT FM

1. (1) The Will - Tanya Chua

2. (15) Ugly Beauty - Jolin Tsai

3. (6) Alibi - Alibi

4. (4) Ah Woo - Neko Highway

5. (-) Resurgence - JJ Lin

6. (-) Monster - Uniq

7. (5) The Time Keeper - Fuying & Sam

8. (3) Dwell On The Past - Li Ronghao

9. (13) Core - Sandy Lam

10. (11) Imperfect Rainbow - Cheer Chen

• For the week ending Dec 30