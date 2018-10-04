Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B
2. (2) Eastside - Benny Blanco, Halsey and Khalid
3. (-) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille
4. (3) Ddu-Du Ddu-Du - Blackpink (South Korean)
5. (5) 2002 - Anne-Marie
6. (-) You Are The Reason - Calum Scott
7. (6) Perfect - Ed Sheeran
8. (7) Beautiful - Bazzi and Camila Cabello
9. (9) Be Alright - Dean Lewis
10. (-) Rise - Jonas Blue and Jack & Jack
• For the week of Oct 3 in Singapore
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B
2. (4) Lucid Dreams - Juice WRLD
3. (5) Better Now - Post Malone
4. (2) In My Feelings - Drake
5. (3) Killshot - Eminem
6. (9) Sicko Mode - Travis Scott
7. (6) I Like It - Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J. Balvin
8. (8) FeFe - 6ix9ine featuring Nicki Minaj and Murda Beatz
9. (7) I Love It - Kanye West & Lil Pump
10. (10) Youngblood - 5 Seconds Of Summer
• For the week of Oct 6
SPOTIFY SINGAPORE
1. (2) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille
2. (1) Be Alright - Dean Lewis
3. (3) Beautiful - Bazzi and Camila Cabello
4. (4) Eastside - Benny Blanco, Halsey and Khalid
5. (6) 8 Letters - Why Don't We
6. (5) Thunderclouds - LSD featuring Sia, Diplo and Labrinth
7. (7) Better - Khalid
8. (-) Love Someone - Lukas Graham
9. (8) Darkside - Alan Walker, Au/Ru and Tomine Harket
10. (-) Breathin - Ariana Grande
• For the week ending Oct 3
HIT FM
1. (2) 17 - S.H.E
2. (17) Shadow Of Life - Su Yunying
3. (4) Meeting Tomorrow's You - Sophia Huang
4. (-) Nobel - Kit Chan
5. (9) Just Love - Valen Hsu
6. (7) A River Of Water - Mao Buyi and Lala Hsu
7. (1) Lie Down - Steelo
8. (3) If I Were Young - Li Ronghao
9. (11) Le Bon Copain - Danny Koo
10. (15) How Did We End Up Here - Andrew Tan
• For the week ending Sept 23