Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B

2. (2) Eastside - Benny Blanco, Halsey and Khalid

3. (-) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille

4. (3) Ddu-Du Ddu-Du - Blackpink (South Korean)

5. (5) 2002 - Anne-Marie

6. (-) You Are The Reason - Calum Scott

7. (6) Perfect - Ed Sheeran

8. (7) Beautiful - Bazzi and Camila Cabello

9. (9) Be Alright - Dean Lewis

10. (-) Rise - Jonas Blue and Jack & Jack

• For the week of Oct 3 in Singapore

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B

2. (4) Lucid Dreams - Juice WRLD

3. (5) Better Now - Post Malone

4. (2) In My Feelings - Drake

5. (3) Killshot - Eminem

6. (9) Sicko Mode - Travis Scott

7. (6) I Like It - Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J. Balvin

8. (8) FeFe - 6ix9ine featuring Nicki Minaj and Murda Beatz

9. (7) I Love It - Kanye West & Lil Pump

10. (10) Youngblood - 5 Seconds Of Summer

• For the week of Oct 6

SPOTIFY SINGAPORE

1. (2) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille

2. (1) Be Alright - Dean Lewis

3. (3) Beautiful - Bazzi and Camila Cabello

4. (4) Eastside - Benny Blanco, Halsey and Khalid

5. (6) 8 Letters - Why Don't We

6. (5) Thunderclouds - LSD featuring Sia, Diplo and Labrinth

7. (7) Better - Khalid

8. (-) Love Someone - Lukas Graham

9. (8) Darkside - Alan Walker, Au/Ru and Tomine Harket

10. (-) Breathin - Ariana Grande

• For the week ending Oct 3

HIT FM

1. (2) 17 - S.H.E

2. (17) Shadow Of Life - Su Yunying

3. (4) Meeting Tomorrow's You - Sophia Huang

4. (-) Nobel - Kit Chan

5. (9) Just Love - Valen Hsu

6. (7) A River Of Water - Mao Buyi and Lala Hsu

7. (1) Lie Down - Steelo

8. (3) If I Were Young - Li Ronghao

9. (11) Le Bon Copain - Danny Koo

10. (15) How Did We End Up Here - Andrew Tan

• For the week ending Sept 23