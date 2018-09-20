Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (2) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B
2. (3) Ddu-Du Ddu-Du - Blackpink (Korean)
3. (8) Eastside - Benny Blanco, Halsey and Khalid
4. (5) 2002 - Anne-Marie
5. (13) Perfect - Ed Sheeran
6. (-) Siren - Sunmi (Korean)
7. (11) Solo - Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato
8. (1) Idol - BTS (Korean)
9. (-) You Are The Reason (Duet Version) - Calum Scott and Leona Lewis
10. (7) God Is A Woman - Ariana Grande
• For the week of Sept 20 in Singapore
SPOTIFY SINGAPORE
1. (2) Be Alright - Dean Lewis
2. (1) Eastside - Benny Blanco, Halsey and Khalid
3. (3) Beautiful - Bazzi and Camila Cabello
4. (4) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille
5. (6) Thunderclouds - LSD featuring Sia, Diplo and Labrinth
6. (9) Darkside - Alan Walker, Au/Ru and Tomine Harket
7. (-) 8 Letters - Why Don't We
8. (5) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B
9. (7) Happy Now - Zedd and Elley Duhe
10. (10) Lucky You - Eminem and Joyner Lucas
• For the week ending Sept 19
BILLBOARD
1. (1) In My Feelings - Drake
2. (2) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B
3. (3) I Like It - Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J. Balvin
4. (5) Better Now - Post Malone
5. (7) Lucid Dreams - Juice WRLD
6. (-) I Love It - Kanye West & Lil Pump
7. (4) FeFe - 6ix9ine featuring Nicki Minaj and Murda Beatz
8. (9) Sicko Mode - Travis Scott
9. (10) Taste - Tyga featuring Offset
10. (11) Love Lies - Khalid and Normani
• For the week of Sept 22
HIT FM
1. (17) 17 - S.H.E
2. (2) If I Were Young - Li Ronghao
3. (10) Stealing Fire - Silence Wang
4. (1) Lie Down - Steelo
5. (-) Live In Life - Hebe Tien
6. (8) Le Bon Copain - Danny Koo
7. (-) I Have Three Yue Yue Friends - Don Chu
8. (13) Just Love - Valen Hsu
9. (18) Please Listen - Wu Ching-feng
10. (3) Crescent Moon - Kit Chan
• For the week ending Sept 9