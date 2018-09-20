Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (2) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B

2. (3) Ddu-Du Ddu-Du - Blackpink (Korean)

3. (8) Eastside - Benny Blanco, Halsey and Khalid

4. (5) 2002 - Anne-Marie

5. (13) Perfect - Ed Sheeran

6. (-) Siren - Sunmi (Korean)

7. (11) Solo - Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato

8. (1) Idol - BTS (Korean)

9. (-) You Are The Reason (Duet Version) - Calum Scott and Leona Lewis

10. (7) God Is A Woman - Ariana Grande

• For the week of Sept 20 in Singapore

SPOTIFY SINGAPORE

1. (2) Be Alright - Dean Lewis

2. (1) Eastside - Benny Blanco, Halsey and Khalid

3. (3) Beautiful - Bazzi and Camila Cabello

4. (4) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille

5. (6) Thunderclouds - LSD featuring Sia, Diplo and Labrinth

6. (9) Darkside - Alan Walker, Au/Ru and Tomine Harket

7. (-) 8 Letters - Why Don't We

8. (5) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B

9. (7) Happy Now - Zedd and Elley Duhe

10. (10) Lucky You - Eminem and Joyner Lucas

• For the week ending Sept 19

BILLBOARD

1. (1) In My Feelings - Drake

2. (2) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B

3. (3) I Like It - Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J. Balvin

4. (5) Better Now - Post Malone

5. (7) Lucid Dreams - Juice WRLD

6. (-) I Love It - Kanye West & Lil Pump

7. (4) FeFe - 6ix9ine featuring Nicki Minaj and Murda Beatz

8. (9) Sicko Mode - Travis Scott

9. (10) Taste - Tyga featuring Offset

10. (11) Love Lies - Khalid and Normani

• For the week of Sept 22

HIT FM

1. (17) 17 - S.H.E

2. (2) If I Were Young - Li Ronghao

3. (10) Stealing Fire - Silence Wang

4. (1) Lie Down - Steelo

5. (-) Live In Life - Hebe Tien

6. (8) Le Bon Copain - Danny Koo

7. (-) I Have Three Yue Yue Friends - Don Chu

8. (13) Just Love - Valen Hsu

9. (18) Please Listen - Wu Ching-feng

10. (3) Crescent Moon - Kit Chan

• For the week ending Sept 9