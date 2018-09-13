Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Idol - BTS (Korean)

2. (7) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B

3. (5) Ddu-Du Ddu-Du - Blackpink (Korean)

4. (21) Can't Help Falling In Love - Kina Grannis

5. (10) 2002 - Anne-Marie

6. (2) Euphoria - BTS (Korean)

7. (4) God Is A Woman - Ariana Grande

8. (19) Eastside - Benny Blanco, Halsey and Khalid

9. (6) I'm Fine - BTS (Korean)

10. (3) Idol featuring Nicki Minaj - BTS (Korean)

• For the week ending Aug 30 in Singapore

SPOTIFY SINGAPORE

1. (1) Eastside - Benny Blanco, Halsey and Khalid

2. (3) Be Alright - Dean Lewis

3. (2) Beautiful - Bazzi and Camila Cabello

4. (6) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille

5. (4) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B

6. (-) Thunderclouds - LSD featuring Sia, Diplo and Labrinth

7. (5) Happy Now - Zedd and Elley Duhe

8. (9) Breathin - Ariana Grande

9. (-) Darkside - Alan Walker, Au/Ru and Tomine Harket

10. (-) Lucky You - Eminem and Joyner Lucas

• For the week ending Sept 11

BILLBOARD

1. (1) In My Feelings - Drake

2. (2) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B

3. (3) I Like It - Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J. Balvin

4. (5) FeFe - 6ix9ine featuring Nicki Minaj and Murda Beatz

5. (4) Better Now - Post Malone

6. (-) Lucky You - Eminem and Joyner Lucas

7. (6) Lucid Dreams - Juice WRLD

8. (-) The Ringer - Eminem

9. (7) Sicko Mode - Travis Scott

10. (8) Taste - Tyga featuring Offset

• For the week of Sept 15

HIT FM

1. (1) Lie Down - Steelo

2. (3) If I Were Young - Li Ronghao

3. (6) Crescent Moon - Kit Chan

4. (4) Moonlight - Will Pan featuring Tia Ray

5. (15) Wheel Of Life - Allen Su

6. (5) Every Star - Ashin

7. (2) Sound Of Falling Snow - Lu Hu

8. (8) Le Bon Copain - Danny Koo

9. (11) Bump - Rocket Girls

10. (10) Stealing Fire - Silence Wang

• For the week ending Sept 2