Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Idol - BTS (Korean)
2. (7) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B
3. (5) Ddu-Du Ddu-Du - Blackpink (Korean)
4. (21) Can't Help Falling In Love - Kina Grannis
5. (10) 2002 - Anne-Marie
6. (2) Euphoria - BTS (Korean)
7. (4) God Is A Woman - Ariana Grande
8. (19) Eastside - Benny Blanco, Halsey and Khalid
9. (6) I'm Fine - BTS (Korean)
10. (3) Idol featuring Nicki Minaj - BTS (Korean)
• For the week ending Aug 30 in Singapore
SPOTIFY SINGAPORE
1. (1) Eastside - Benny Blanco, Halsey and Khalid
2. (3) Be Alright - Dean Lewis
3. (2) Beautiful - Bazzi and Camila Cabello
4. (6) Happier - Marshmello and Bastille
5. (4) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B
6. (-) Thunderclouds - LSD featuring Sia, Diplo and Labrinth
7. (5) Happy Now - Zedd and Elley Duhe
8. (9) Breathin - Ariana Grande
9. (-) Darkside - Alan Walker, Au/Ru and Tomine Harket
10. (-) Lucky You - Eminem and Joyner Lucas
• For the week ending Sept 11
BILLBOARD
1. (1) In My Feelings - Drake
2. (2) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B
3. (3) I Like It - Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J. Balvin
4. (5) FeFe - 6ix9ine featuring Nicki Minaj and Murda Beatz
5. (4) Better Now - Post Malone
6. (-) Lucky You - Eminem and Joyner Lucas
7. (6) Lucid Dreams - Juice WRLD
8. (-) The Ringer - Eminem
9. (7) Sicko Mode - Travis Scott
10. (8) Taste - Tyga featuring Offset
• For the week of Sept 15
HIT FM
1. (1) Lie Down - Steelo
2. (3) If I Were Young - Li Ronghao
3. (6) Crescent Moon - Kit Chan
4. (4) Moonlight - Will Pan featuring Tia Ray
5. (15) Wheel Of Life - Allen Su
6. (5) Every Star - Ashin
7. (2) Sound Of Falling Snow - Lu Hu
8. (8) Le Bon Copain - Danny Koo
9. (11) Bump - Rocket Girls
10. (10) Stealing Fire - Silence Wang
• For the week ending Sept 2