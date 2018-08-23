Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (2) Ddu-Du Ddu-Du - Blackpink (Korean)
2. (3) In My Feelings - Drake
3. (1) Killing Me - iKON (Korean)
4. (4) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B
5. (9) Power Up - Red Velvet (Korean)
6. (5) 2002 - Anne-Marie
7. (7) Solo - Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato
8. (6) Forever Young - Blackpink (Korean)
9. (-) Breakup - JC
10. (13) Rise - Jonas Blue and Jack & Jack
• For the week ending Aug 16 in Singapore
SPOTIFY SINGAPORE
1. (2) Eastside - Benny Blanco, Halsey and Khalid
2. (1) In My Feelings - Drake
3. (10) God Is A Woman - Ariana Grande
4. (3) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B
5. (-) Breathin - Ariana Grande
6. (6) Beautiful - Bazzi and Camila Cabello
7. (8) Rise - Jonas Blue and Jack & Jack
8. (4) No Brainer - DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Quavo and Chance the Rapper
9. (5) Happy Now - Zedd and Elley Duhe
10. (7) Ddu-Du Ddu-Du - Blackpink (Korean)
• For the week ending Aug 21
BILLBOARD
1. (1) In My Feelings - Drake
2. (4) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B
3. (2) I Like It - Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J. Balvin
4. (-) Sicko Mode - Travis Scott
5. (3) FeFe - 6ix9ine featuring Nicki Minaj and Murda Beatz
6. (6) Better Now - Post Malone
7. (7) Lucid Dreams - Juice WRLD
8. (-) Stargazing - Travis Scott
9. (9) Taste - Tyga featuring Offset
10. (8) Boo'd Up - Ella Mai
• For the week of Aug 18
HIT FM
1. (17) Every Star - Ashin
2. (-) Lie Down - Steelo
3. (-) Touch - Sara Liu
4. (7) Reverse - Corsak featuring Ma Yinyin
5. (1) B.O. - OZI featuring 9m88
6. (-) Need No Salvation - Kowen Ko
7. (5) 1234567 - Fuying & Sam
8. (2) Love Hurts - Hsiao Ping-chih
9. (3) From Now To Forever - He Jie
10. (4) Loneliness For One - Wang Kai
• For the week ending Aug 12