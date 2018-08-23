Music Charts

Published
2 hours ago

APPLE MUSIC

1. (2) Ddu-Du Ddu-Du - Blackpink (Korean)

2. (3) In My Feelings - Drake

3. (1) Killing Me - iKON (Korean)

4. (4) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B

5. (9) Power Up - Red Velvet (Korean)

6. (5) 2002 - Anne-Marie

7. (7) Solo - Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato

8. (6) Forever Young - Blackpink (Korean)

9. (-) Breakup - JC

10. (13) Rise - Jonas Blue and Jack & Jack

• For the week ending Aug 16 in Singapore

SPOTIFY SINGAPORE

1. (2) Eastside - Benny Blanco, Halsey and Khalid

2. (1) In My Feelings - Drake

3. (10) God Is A Woman - Ariana Grande

4. (3) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B

5. (-) Breathin - Ariana Grande

6. (6) Beautiful - Bazzi and Camila Cabello

7. (8) Rise - Jonas Blue and Jack & Jack

8. (4) No Brainer - DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Quavo and Chance the Rapper

9. (5) Happy Now - Zedd and Elley Duhe

10. (7) Ddu-Du Ddu-Du - Blackpink (Korean)

• For the week ending Aug 21

BILLBOARD

1. (1) In My Feelings - Drake

2. (4) Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B

3. (2) I Like It - Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J. Balvin

4. (-) Sicko Mode - Travis Scott

5. (3) FeFe - 6ix9ine featuring Nicki Minaj and Murda Beatz

6. (6) Better Now - Post Malone

7. (7) Lucid Dreams - Juice WRLD

8. (-) Stargazing - Travis Scott

9. (9) Taste - Tyga featuring Offset

10. (8) Boo'd Up - Ella Mai

• For the week of Aug 18

HIT FM

1. (17) Every Star - Ashin

2. (-) Lie Down - Steelo

3. (-) Touch - Sara Liu

4. (7) Reverse - Corsak featuring Ma Yinyin

5. (1) B.O. - OZI featuring 9m88

6. (-) Need No Salvation - Kowen Ko

7. (5) 1234567 - Fuying & Sam

8. (2) Love Hurts - Hsiao Ping-chih

9. (3) From Now To Forever - He Jie

10. (4) Loneliness For One - Wang Kai

• For the week ending Aug 12

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 23, 2018, with the headline 'Music Charts'. Print Edition | Subscribe
