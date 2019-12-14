The Straits Times Car of the Year 2019: Which car will be king?

Which car do you think will win the ST Car of the Year 2019 award? You can have your say in an online poll here: https://poll.fm/10472259.

Voting ends on Thursday at 10am.

To help you decide, here's the low-down on each car:

ALPINE A110



ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



The A110 is a grown-up Elise, but it shares the successful Lotus' poise and exuberence. Weighing only 1.1 tonnes and powered by a 252hp/320Nm, 1.8-litre turbo engine mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, it hits 100kmh in 4.5 seconds. Its cabin is cosy but not claustrophobic.

BMW 3-SERIES



PHOTO: ST FILE



The latest 3-series is almost as big as a 5-series from two decades ago. It is now more suited to families than to boy-racers upgrading from Japanese brands. It is also full of tech, with a Siri-like digital assistant to keep you company and a program which reverses the car over its last 50m travelled.

KIA NIRO EV



ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



This may be a sister car to the Hyundai Kona Electric, but it is quite different. For one thing, it has more space - in particular for occupants in the second row and for luggage. This practical battery-powered compact crossover is also very well-equipped, like many latter-day Kia cars.

MAZDA 3



ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



You may find it hard to believe, but the new Mazda 3 is so well-built, it may well be a Lexus contender. On the exterior, its styling is even more fluid than its sleek predecessor. But inside, it impresses the most hardened critic - not with mindless frills, but with a fit and finish which is a couple of notches above its price bracket.

PORSCHE 911



ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



The seventh-generation 911 was an extremely complete sports car. It won the ST Car of the Year in 2012. The eighth-generation car is even more impressive. It packs more performance but somehow manages to be more comfortable and driveable than before, which is usually very difficult to achieve.

SKODA OCTAVIA RS245



PHOTO: YANG



Many performance cars produce more power than mortal drivers can exploit. The Octavia RS245 produces enough for a good time, with a couple of tricks up its sleeves to keep things interesting on and off track. And being an Octavia, it also offers buckets of practicality. A good combination, indeed.

TOYOTA SUPRA



ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



This car is wonderfully sorted and, because it is wonderfully sorted, you access its lethal output more than you expect to. If the roads permit, that is. There is never a dull moment at the helm of this two-seater coupe. With 340hp and 500Nm from its 3-litre inline-six, it will give many sports cars a run for their money - for less money than you think.

BMW 8-SERIES



PHOTO: BMW



This is quite a special grand tourer, made to lap up the kilometres in style and comfort. Its cabin is luxuriously appointed, with classy touches which set the car apart from all other BMWs. The car is available as a two-door coupe, a convertible and a four-door saloon.

HYUNDAI KONA ELECTRIC



ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



The first affordable long-range battery-powered car here, the Kona Electric will easily clock 450km on a single charge, which explains why ride-hailing company Grab has added 200 units to its fleet. At around $170,000, it is not inaccessible to those who want to break free from the pumps and do their bit for the environment. A shorter range version is available for around $24,000 less.

JAGUAR I-PACE



ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



This car has got the looks, the goods and the green credentials. Jaguar is first among the established premium marques to come out with an electric car and the I-Pace has proven itself to be an enticing machine - sexy, powerful and, visually, quite unlike any other car in the Jag line-up.