Vehicles to send alerts to avert heated car deaths

WASHINGTON • Major carmakers said on Wednesday they have agreed to equip nearly all American vehicles with systems to remind motorists of passengers in the back seat, by model year 2025, in an effort to avoid deaths of young children left behind in hot cars.

The announcement on so-called rear seat reminder systems comes as the United States Congress has been debating making it a requirement for new cars.

Lawmakers say more than 800 children in parked vehicles have died from heatstroke in the US over the last two decades. US regulators say 53 died last year, the most in two decades.

The 20 carmakers taking part represent nearly 98 per cent of all vehicle sales in the US and committed to include audible and visual alerts on vehicles by the 2025 model year, or a year later if a redesign is involved.

The carmakers include General Motors, Ford Motor, Volkswagen, Toyota Motor, Hyundai Motor and Honda Motor.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said it will eventually adopt the reminder technology on all vehicles worldwide, but said timing by region will vary, while in July, Hyundai said it would make the systems standard on most US vehicles by 2022.

General Motors has had a system on some US vehicles since 2016 that provides an audible alert and a visual reminder on the vehicle dashboard to check for a child before exiting.

The systems generally operate to alert a driver to the presence of a child if a rear door was opened at the start of a trip.

Some vehicles have ultrasonic sensors that can detect the movements of children and pets. A Hyundai system will honk the horn and send an alert to the driver's smartphone if it detects movement.

Some safety advocates want more advanced systems that would detect the actual presence of a child in the back seat mandated.

In July, the Senate Commerce Committee approved legislation to eventually require carmakers to install the technology on new vehicles.

Senator Roger Wicker, who chairs the Commerce Committee, said that the voluntary agreement makes the legislation unnecessary.

Under the legislation being considered, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) would be compelled to write regulations and then carmakers would have at least two years' lead time.

"This gives us essentially everything we've asked for and it does it sooner," said Wicker. "It is a huge win."

NHTSA typically takes years to write regulations.

Mr Wicker's Bill would also direct states to use a portion of highway safety programme funds to educate the public on the risks of leaving a child or unattended passenger in a vehicle, and require the Transportation Department to commission a study on retrofitting existing passenger motor vehicles.

