Torque Shop

Why is it that the combined output of a hybrid car is rarely the sum of what the engine and motor produce?

Many suspect that the figure for "combined power" in a hybrid's specification sheet is a typo. It never equates to the sum total of the electric motor's and engine's maximum power outputs.

For example, a hybrid with a 150hp 4-cylinder internal combustion engine (ICE) and a 50hp electric motor will not have a combined maximum output of 200hp. It is usually a little lower and there is a logical reason for this.

Electric motors have different performance characteristics compared to ICEs.

Most significantly, maximum torque is produced the moment it starts and continues to stay constant up to its rated maximum speed.

In comparison, the ICE's torque rises gradually with engine speed and only peaks somewhere higher up the engine speed range and this varies from engine to engine.

Power is a derived figure for ICEs, calculated by multiplying the measured torque with engine speed.

A typical 4-cylinder ICE delivers peak torque somewhere in the region of 2,000 to 4,000 rpm. Peak power however happens around 6,000 rpm or so. This is because even though torque starts to tail off, the increasing rpm helps keep the power figures (torque x engine speed) rising, up to a point.

For the electric motor, peak torque is delivered instantly and constantly from anything above zero rpm.

Motors used in hybrid vehicles usually deliver the maximum torque till about 3,000 rpm, which is the point of peak power. Thereafter, the torque output begins to diminish.

It is obvious the two drive units do not produce their respective maximum power at the same rpm.

Hence, a simple arithmetic sum of the two power outputs is rather meaningless.

Instead, the actual combined horsepower or kilowatt is the highest total figure obtained by the sum of the two outputs occurring somewhere between the motor's and ICE's peak power.

