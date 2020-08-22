Torque Shop

I have a Subaru Forester. It is still running on the same set of tyres when I bought it two years nine months ago. The mileage is 34,000km and the tyres are Bridgestone Dueler H/L400, manufactured in late 2017. Tyre rotation was done at 8,000km, 18,000km and 28,000km at the Subaru service centre, which also checked for side slip and wheel misalignment. I noticed uneven wear at about 20,000km and pointed it out to the service centre and a tyre workshop. Both said this is common for all-wheel-drive cars. I am unsure about the explanation as I have seen many other Foresters on the road without this problem.

The mileage of 34,000km you have clocked on that one set of tyres is above the average for a four-wheel-drive.

Apart from that, the uneven wear you have observed is not exactly unusual on a sport utility vehicle with factory-fitted tyres.

These tyres typically have softer, more flexible side walls than the low-profile ones fitted to most passenger cars.

Hence during cornering, the increased flexibility causes the vehicle to load up more on the outer circumference than evenly across the tread width.

The result is more wear on the outer treads, with some evident on the circumferential edge of the side wall.

Whatever type of tyre you put on your wheels, always ensure the tyre pressures are correct. Checking them regularly at the petrol station is a good maintenance routine that every passenger vehicle owner should practise.

Driving style also partly determines the degree and pattern of wear.

For these reasons, not all Foresters will display the same tyre wear as yours, even if they have identical mileages.

Shreejit Changaroth