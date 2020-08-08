Torque Shop

While turning into a side lane recently, my car's front left wheel hit the kerb. Now, I experience a wobble at any speed above 50kmh and struggle to keep the car on a straight course. I presume the wobble is because the wheel is bent, which I intend to replace. Is there any other potential damage I should look out for?

Kerbs are one of the biggest enemies of car wheels and suspension.

In Singapore, kerbs are between 125mm and 150mm tall, of which 25mm to 50mm is vertical and the rest angled towards the pavement at about 70 degrees.

It is not uncommon to incur scratches on the wheels should you misjudge a kerb when parking.

At higher speeds, more damage can be sustained. Once a rim is bent or warped, the wheel will wobble, sending vibrations up to the steering wheel.

You will be lucky if a replacement rectifies the problem.

Often, there will be damage to the suspension. First, wheel alignment will be knocked off, which is why you have to fight the steering wheel. This, however, can be easily fixed.

Damage to suspension components is harder to address. Depending on the type of front suspension, some or all the suspension arms could be bent or mountings could be damaged. With MacPherson type suspensions, you have to replace the entire strut and damper assembly.

You should have your vehicle undergo a thorough inspection of front wheels and for suspension support.

Shreejit Changaroth