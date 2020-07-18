Torque Shop

I bought a seven-year-old car recently and am having trouble with its fading plastic trim. Some areas have white streaks on them too. Is it normal for discoloration on plastic parts to occur? What can I do?

Good-quality plastic trim on the exterior of cars maintain their colour for several years.

But on some cars, there is a tendency for the trim to look faded or turn grey after being exposed to the elements for a few years.

White streaks on the sills are likely caused by wax or polish that was applied on the bodywork. Wax on plastics should be cleaned away immediately or they will leave a white residue that will later be difficult to get rid of.

Hence, take care when waxing the paintwork by masking any black plastic trim that could get contaminated.

The only way to refurbish black plastic trim is by using cleaning/dressing liquids meant for plastics. There are a number of well-known brands, but silicone-based ones usually offer the best results.

Whichever product you buy, try it on a small obscure area first.

The end result will, of course, depend on how well you follow the manufacturer's instructions.