Torque Shop

Recently, my car displayed a "check engine" sign. It also seemed sluggish, especially at low speeds, and felt a bit rough while idling at the lights. It is fine when the engine is cold and when the car is cruising on the expressway. I sent it to a workshop and it turned out there was a vacuum leak, which the mechanic struggled to explain. What does vacuum leak mean and how serious is it?

When a vehicle's ECU (engine control unit) detects an abnormality in one of several engine performance or emissions functions, it sends a warning. The "check engine" light is an early indication of a malfunction. While the problem is usually minor, it needs to be checked and rectified as quickly as possible.

A vacuum leak is a common fault which triggers this warning. It means that a certain amount of air has bypassed the usual engine intake tract.

Under normal conditions, all of the engine's intake air is routed through the throttle body. This is where a device known as the air-mass flow sensor accurately measures the quantity of air going into the engine.

When a vacuum leak occurs, some air enters the intake manifold without passing through the throttle body. The ECU, meanwhile, injects the amount of fuel necessary based only on the measured air-flow. This results in a lean fuel-air mixture leading to erratic idling and lacklustre low-speed performance.

A component of the engine management system is a sensor that measures residual oxygen in exhaust gases. Because of the excess air intake, this data will not tally with ECU-measured air-flow, thus prompting the system to set off the "check engine" warning.

The probable cause of a vacuum leak is a cracked intake hose or a break in one of the several rubber tubes connected to the intake manifold. These parts deteriorate over time and become brittle.

The fault is not difficult to find. It is relatively easy and inexpensive to rectify too. Although a leak is unlikely to cause major problems, you should have it fixed so the engine can perform optimally.