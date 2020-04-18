Torque Shop

When I was a schoolboy back in the 1970s, I used to watch traffic from my bedroom window. I remember screeching tyres and vehicles nose-diving, often at the same time, while coming to an abrupt stop when lights turned red. Why do I hardly see this happening today?

If you do hear screeching from tyres nowadays, it usually comes from a vehicle that is skidding while negotiating a turn too fast or from spinning wheels as it takes off from rest in a real hurry.

The noise is a result of sliding friction between rubber and tarmac. Because the tyre is literally scraping on the road surface, the rubber is eaten away the same way sand paper grinds wood. There will obviously be no screeching when tyres are rolling without slip.

During your school days, much of the screeching you heard was from tyres locking up during emergency braking. When anti-lock braking systems became common by the 1980s, it put an end to wheels locking.

Nose-dive was a common behaviour of cars during braking, when the weight of the car is transferred to the front. Automotive engineers eventually developed anti-dive (and anti-squat) suspension.

With geometrical design of length, angle and pivot point locations of suspension linkages, it was possible to tune in a degree of passive counter-force to resist any dynamic pitch-inducing inertia.

Cars today will still exhibit some degree of pitch in extreme circumstances, but rarely to the extent people used to see four or five decades ago.