Torque Shop

I just bought my first car. It is 91/2 years old and my intention is to renew its certificate of entitlement (COE), so I can extend its life by another 10 years. But before I do so, I need to verify if the car is really worth keeping. What should I look out for?

Most cars will run without major problems for 20 years with proper care and maintenance.

A car's past history is useful in determining if renewing its COE will be worth the money. If you do not have this information, you can send it to an independent assessor to check a few critical areas.

Your first check would be to determine if the car has been in a serious accident. This would require the car to be hoisted so that the chassis can be examined. A bad accident can cause several long-lasting problems including corrosion, frequent wheel misalignment and leaks during heavy downpour.

Suspension and brake components are generally wear-and-tear items. You will likely have to replace some of these parts on a car that is about 10 years old.

What you need to check are the state of the engine and gearbox. Have the engine oil replaced and then check the compression. Either poor compression readings or a smokey exhaust suggests the engine is worn and may need an overhaul.

Unless the mileage is exceptionally high (more than 200,000km), a 91/2-year-old car's engine should not be badly worn.

Finally, check that the gearbox is not leaking and it operates smoothly. A gearbox overhaul, especially on an automatic transmission, can be costly. In some cases, a replacement might be necessary.