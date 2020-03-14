Torque Shop

Whenever I brake moderately hard while negotiating a sharp turn like a filter lane, I can hear mild squealing from my front tyres. They are the same brand and model I have used in the past, and this set still has around 70 per cent of life left. Even after I swopped the rears for the fronts, I still hear a squeal. What could be the problem?

Before striking out the tyres as a possible cause, make sure you are running the correct tyre pressures. If this makes no difference, then it is highly likely you have a misalignment issue.

Depending on the specific car's suspension design, there can be more than one alignment parameter that could be out.

A side-slip test conducted at any inspection centre can determine only if the toe-in/toe-out is wrong.

"Toe" is essentially the direction the front wheels are pointed. Toe-in means the tyres are pointed towards the centre line of the car and toe-out is the opposite.

If these angles are not within factory specification, the tyres will experience increased wear and, in the worst case, induce a degree of self-steer to one side when travelling in a straight line, requiring constant steering wheel corrections.

Normal wear and tear of steering and suspension components - especially ball-joints - will lead to such misalignment, as will driving through a nasty pothole.

The other aspects of front-wheel alignment are caster and camber. Misalignment of either of these is not common, but possible nonetheless. Usually, in cars where there is no scope of adjustment to correct caster or camber, misalignment is the result of worn suspension components.

Weak springs that cause one or both sides of the car to sag are the main cause of incorrect camber and one of the reasons for mild tyre squeal especially during braking and turning.

Send your car for alignment checks soon.