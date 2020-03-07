Torque Shop

I know extra weight translates to higher fuel consumption. But is there a way to calculate the penalty according to, say, every extra 10kg?

Although an increase in weight has a direct effect on fuel consumption, there is no simple formula to calculate additional fuel quantity required for every 10kg increase in weight.

The best method to determine the effect of weight on economy is for you to run your own trials. However, even if you were to place a 10kg deadweight in your car and record the change in fuel consumption, the difference is not likely to be measurable.

A better means would be to work out the increase in weight as a percentage of the car's "test" weight. That means the car's kerb weight plus your own weight. For a meaningful difference to be observed, the additional weight needs to be at least 5 per cent of the "test" weight.

Hence for a car with a documented kerb weight of 1,300kg and assuming you are 70kg, an additional occupant of roughly your size would make up the 5 per cent increase.

The difficulty would be ensuring similar conditions and route over a distance of at least 100km (more if you want higher accuracy).

Such trials are not easy to conduct as there are so many variables beyond your control, such as ambient temperature and traffic conditions.

A number of field tests have been carried by various car manufacturers, environment agencies and traffic management authorities. Based on these studies, a rule of thumb is that for every 5 per cent increase in weight, fuel consumption increases by 2 per cent.