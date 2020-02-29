Torque Shop

I have a 1983 Mercedes 190 that has been carefully maintained since I bought it eight years ago. It is mechanically in good shape, as is the bodywork, given that there have been no traffic incidents. Lately, I have been having difficulty getting the car to idle or accelerate smoothly. My regular mechanic, who has isolated the problem to fuelling, suggested I source a brand-new carburettor as the existing one is worn and cannot be rebuilt. Is it possible to replace the carburettor with the fuel-injection system from a Mercedes 190E?

Installing a fuel-injection system from the E version is, of course, possible. But a whole new system from Bosch is likely to be exorbitant and will not make financial sense.

One from a donor car might also not be a practical solution as you will have no means to confirm the integrity of the used parts.

There are a number of fuel-injection kits available from companies specialising in petrol-engine fuelling products. They are made as substitutes for carburettors or even replacement for worn-out injection systems.

There are a number of models available, ranging from simple fixed-control single injectors to sophisticated multi-point electronic types. Some even offer a degree of customisation with a programmable controller as part of the kit.

It is important to do research on the model that best suits your car and purpose. It is imperative to find a workshop that is competent in this sort of work. Also, make sure every bit of technical information, parts list and installation instructions are in your possession.

A good conversion will definitely give your car noticeable gains in performance and fuel economy, plus reduced exhaust gas emissions.