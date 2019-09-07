Torque Shop

My car does not seem to accelerate as smoothly or as swiftly as before. A friend suggested that it needs to be sent to "clear carbon". What does this mean?

A deterioration in performance could be due to several reasons - ranging from something as simple as old spark plugs to more serious issues such as worn piston rings.

Then, there is carbon build-up. Several decades ago, engines often had carbon deposits on the pistons, and valve seats and in the combustion chamber.

Over time, the build-up resulted in reduced performance and increased fuel consumption. Vehicles which spent most time in stop-start city driving were more susceptible to this.

Often, taking the car for a long drive with intermittent full power acceleration helped release some of the carbon. This was what was referred to as "clearing carbon".

However, a full de-carbonising job involved the removal of the cylinder head.

These days, combustion technology and fuel quality have improved so much that carbon build-up is no longer a serious issue.

There is, however, a problem with modern direct-injection engines. Because the fuel is sprayed directly into the combustion chamber, there is a tendency for some carbon to build up around the intake valve stem.

Some amount of combusted gas blows back into the intake port, leaving behind bits of carbon. This does not happen in engines with port fuel injection because the air flowing into the engine is mixed with fuel.

Carbon around the intake valve stem affects intake air flow and reduces performance. Taking the car for a hard drive will not help to "clear carbon".

The only remedy for this condition is to remove the cylinder head and valves to clean out the deposits.

Shreejit Changaroth