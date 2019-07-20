Torque Shop

What is the difference between handling, grip and roadholding?

Handling refers to a car's dynamic characteristics in response to the driver's inputs.

Steering response and precision, body movements during directional change, stability during braking and high speed cruising, are all parameters that define handling.

To this end, the car's suspension and steering design, body-work aerodynamics, chassis stiffness and integrity of mechanical elements are critical factors in engineering a car's handling prowess.

Good handling means the driver can manage the car even in difficult situations with little effort.

Grip is something largely attributable to the tyres' ability to maintain traction on road surfaces.

Suspension design plays an important role in ensuring maximum grip from the tyres. A good suspension will optimise tyre contact with the tarmac when the car body moves in response to cornering, acceleration or braking. But if tyres are worn, grip will be compromised no matter how well-designed the suspension is.

Often confused with grip, roadholding is actually the suspension's ability to maintain the car's directional stability on road surfaces that are anything but smooth.

Uneven, rutted or pot-holed roads can destabilise a car - especially if these imperfections are in mid-corner.

Roadholding is also a function of the condition of suspension components, especially dampers, springs and bushings.

Worn-out dampers, for example, will cause the car body to bounce uncomfortably and, eventually, the car will deviate from the desired path.