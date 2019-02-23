Torque Shop

What is "mechatronics" and what does it have to do with the gearbox? The mechanic I go to says my car's mechatronics module in the double-clutch gearbox is defective and needs to be replaced. It is rather costly, so I would like to know if there is any alternative to replacing it.

The term "mechatronics" is derived from a combination of mechanisms and electronics. Many industrial and automotive systems employ mechatronics.

Essentially, it is a mechanical system which is controlled by computerised electronics.

In a double-clutch transmission, the electronic part receives information from a number of sensors, so that the controller can pick the optimal gear.

The mechanical hardware is a hydraulic system comprising a high-pressure pump, oil control valves and piston-type actuators.

With electronics controlling the function of these components and hydraulics providing the necessary force to work the clutches and shift gears, the system is able to function with precision and speed.

The mechatronics module is a compact unit fitted on the gearbox. When there is a problem, the exact cause may be impossible to trace. Dismantling and repairing it will be even more complicated.

Hence the best way to solve the problem is to replace the module with a new one.

Shreejit Changaroth