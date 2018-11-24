Torque Shop

My car's central locking system is acting up. At first, the doors would no longer auto-lock when I step on the brake pedal before the start of a journey. Then, the doors would not unlock when I activate the remote key. Is this going to be a costly problem to fix?

One common cause of car doors failing to respond to the remote key is a weak battery in the key. Simply replacing the battery will fix the issue.

But the problem you described is most likely to do with a faulty central lock/alarm control unit. This component is fairly inexpensive to replace and should cost you around $100 or less.

