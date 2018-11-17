Torque Shop

I drive an eight-year-old BMW 520i. Recently, its brakes began to feel weird. At times, they feel like they have hardened or stiffened and they do not function properly. When this happens, I have to step very hard on the pedal to slow the car down. This happens usually during parking or after changing gears. Sometimes, the pedal feels strange when the car is stationary. What could be the problem?

Most braking systems are fitted with "servo assistance". What this does is boost the pedal pressure exerted by the driver.

In most cars, the brake booster is operated by a vacuum device. Although rare, the booster can fail because of a leak, possibly in the vacuum tube. A defective valve in the booster tube or, in the worst case, a brake master pump leak that drains hydraulic fluid into the booster chamber could be the other causes.

The result would be intermittent or constant heavy brake pedal. These symptoms do not imply that brake failure is imminent. Although the pedal becomes heavy, the brake system still functions.

It is nonetheless still a major concern because you may not be able to exert enough pressure for the brakes to work properly, especially in an emergency.

So, have the brake boost system checked immediately.

Shreejit Changaroth