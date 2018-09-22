Torque Shop

I keep hearing about how many cars available today already have some semblance of autonomy. Can you tell me where I can buy such a car and what can I expect it to do? The fully autonomous car is still many years - even decades - away. Such a car will be able to drive by itself, with zero human intervention, in all kinds of traffic conditions.

Many cars today, however, have semi-autonomous features. These include self-parking, automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping, cruising while keeping a safe distance from the vehicle in front, and road sign recognition.

There are now many models with some of these features and not all are confined to the high end.

Brands offering such cars include Volvo, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Volkswagen, Toyota, Nissan, Mazda, Jaguar and Land Rover.

Still, none of them can be considered autonomous.

Christopher Tan