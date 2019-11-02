Torque goes exclusively online

Like the combustion engine, print automotive magazines are nearing the end of the road.

Even though Torque has remained viable in its current glossy form for three decades, the team has decided to embrace change instead of having it foisted upon it.

From next month, Singapore's leading motoring publication is going exclusively online.

This means more timely pieces, more pictures and the potential for videos to accompany reviews.

It is a move to cater to a new demographic and opens up a lot more avenues for growth.

Torque will be parked under sgCarMart, to develop synergy with Singapore's leading vehicle trading site and hopefully serve readers better.

For ink-and-paper diehards, the November/December issue is the final print edition of Torque. The issue is chock-full of reviews, starting with two cover cars - Porsche's electric Taycan and Toyota's revived muscle car, the Supra.

Eight pages are devoted to each review.

More conventional and roomier cars are found inside, such as the BMW 8-series Gran Coupe, possibly the best-looking grand tourer in town.

Volvo's new V60 wagon vies for attention, as do a dynamic duo from Porsche - the 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Spyder.

Looking for new tyres? Check out a track test of Goodyear's latest rubbers.

For industry watchers, find out if electric cars will take as long as hybrids in becoming mainstream.

Torque, the final print issue, is out at newsstands now. After this, Torque will be available only at www.torque.com.sg or www.facebook.com/ torque.singapore.