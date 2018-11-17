Topless wonder: BMW's i8 Roadster

The BMW i8 Roadster can go up to 105kmh on pure electric energy.
The BMW i8 Roadster can go up to 105kmh on pure electric energy.PHOTOS: BMW
The BMW i8 Roadster can go up to 105kmh on pure electric energy.
The BMW i8 Roadster can go up to 105kmh on pure electric energy.PHOTOS: BMW
Published
45 min ago

BMW's i8 Roadster is a 1.5-litre petrol-electric hybrid with sports car credentials

The BMW i8 has been the world's best-selling hybrid sports car since its debut in 2014.

It is easy to see why. It looks like a million-dollar supercar, but costs about half as much. Maintenance, road tax and fuel bills for this 1.5-litre, electrically boosted car are also a fraction of those for a V8 sports model.

TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE

Thank you for reading The Straits Times

You have reached one of our Premium stories. To continue reading, get access now or log in if you are a subscriber.

What is Premium?

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 17, 2018, with the headline 'Topless wonder'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content