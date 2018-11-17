Topless wonder: BMW's i8 Roadster

The BMW i8 has been the world's best-selling hybrid sports car since its debut in 2014.
It is easy to see why. It looks like a million-dollar supercar, but costs about half as much. Maintenance, road tax and fuel bills for this 1.5-litre, electrically boosted car are also a fraction of those for a V8 sports model.
