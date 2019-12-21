The Straits Times Car of the Year 2019: Top cars in numbers

The Jaguar I-Pace garnered the highest scores for performance, ride and styling to clinch its pole position in this year's ST Car of the Year race.

The numbers, tallied from individual scores assigned by 12 judges, reflect the Jaguar's uncommon prowess. Its on-road performance for instance, exceeds what its specification figures suggest.

Its air suspension does an excellent job of masking the car's heft and aids in its handling. And its styling is quite unique, yet recognisably Jaguar.

The I-Pace's high score for ride quality is equalled by that for the BMW 8-series. This is not a huge surprise, since the 8 is one of the cushiest - and classiest - modern grand tourers ever built.

The irrepressible Alpine A110 had the highest marks for handling and X-factor. Again, no surprise. The low-slung A110 is nearly as unshakeable as a go-kart, but offers a lot more comfort and day-to-day usability. Its handling score of 56 is the highest accrued by any car in the contenders' list.

With its exotic styling (inside and out), unique soundtrack and ultra-lightweight construction, the car exudes a strong X-factor.

In the area of ergonomics, the BMW 3-series leads with 38 points. But most cars in the list are not far, with the I-Pace, Porsche 911 and Mazda 3 with 37 each.

This is not to say these cars have comparable cabins and cockpits. It means that they are at the top or near the top of their game when compared with their respective peers.

As for efficiency, the Hyundai Kona Electric and Kia Niro EV are tied for the top spot. Again, this is not unexpected, as electric cars are naturally more efficient than combustion engined cars. And the two here are designed for economic operation rather than performance (like the I-Pace).

The Kona and Niro are sister cars, sharing the same platform within the Hyundai group.

In terms of build quality, the eighth-generation Porsche 911 leads with 46 points, followed closely by the Mazda 3 with 45. The 911 has been going from strength to strength in recent decades and is now more polished than ever.

The new Mazda 3 is a leap from its predecessor in terms of build quality. The car is actually comparable with entry-level Lexus models.

Lawyer Edric Pan, one of the judges, says the Mazda "has clearly been designed to serve the user, not to superficially impress".

"For instance, the infotainment system, unfashionably, is not touchscreen-controlled - because Mazda realises that a rotary controller is far safer to use on the move," he notes.

In terms of value for money - an all-important consumer consideration - nothing comes close to the Skoda Octavia RS245. Its score of 50 is almost double the average score of all the other cars in the top 10 list.

Related Story The Jaguar I-Pace electrifies as The Straits Times Car of the Year 2019

"Oodles of space and the pace to keep up with hot hatches," says Torque editor Jeremy Chua of the RS245, adding that "it is a very complete car at its price" (of under $135,000).

Like the Mazda, the Toyota Supra does not have a high score for any attribute. But it is on the whole an extremely capable car, especially when it is on a race circuit.

This year's top 10 cars are fairly well represented across nationalities. There are three Germans, two Koreans and two Japanese, followed by one ride each from Britain, France and Czech Republic.