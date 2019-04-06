The brilliance of the Kia Cerato GT Line lies in its details

It wasn’t long ago that Kia was better known as a value proposition rather than an aspirational brand. Things have changed however with the introduction of a new range of cool models that raised eyebrows with a winning combination of style, quality, performance and features one could previously only find in luxury Continental brands.



Hot on the heels of game-changers such as the Kia Stinger, Niro and Stonic among others, the Cerato GT line has been recently refreshed to align itself with the latest models from the Korean carmaker.



Spotting a Kia Cerato GT Line from afar shouldn’t be too difficult given that this sedan has been given a sportier outlook by way of some exclusive styling enhancements. The iconic Tiger Nose Grille that Kia is known for has been painted red while its rear diffuser and side skirts give the car a sporty stance that’s completed with gloss black finished wing mirrors.



The Kia Cerato GT Line has a sporty appeal. PHOTO: KIA



Inside, the GT Line treatment continues with sport seats with contrasting stitching and embroidered logos. The highlight in here, however, is the D-cut leather-wrapped steering wheel that offers a better driving feel. It is also fitted with paddle shifters for direct access to the six-speed automatic without the needs to take your hands off the wheel.



As a top of the range model, Kia Cerato GT Line is absolutely brimming with sophisticated features that belie its positioning as a 1.6-litre sedan in the Cat A COE segment. From the outside, its LED headlights can easily distinguish this car. Incorporated with a daytime running light signature, this car’s safety factor increases as it can be seen from a good distance. Around the back, the impression continues with a specially designed LED rear lamp clusters.



Keener observers will also note that the Kia Cerato GT Line comes with a sunroof that not only lets the light in for an airy cabin ambience but can also let the heat out when opened on a hot day. Since hot air rises, opening a sunroof and winding down the windows is the fastest way to naturally cool a car that’s been parked in under the Sun.



Speaking of which, the Kia Cerato GT Line has a range of other nifty features to help Singapore drivers beat the heat. For starters, it is fitted with a dual-zone climate control system so occupants on the left and right sides can select their preferred temperatures in peace. The chilled air is blown out through stylish vents in the centre console while turbine-inspired side outlets allow precise positioning for cooling comfort.



The Kia Cerato GT Line has a range of features to help Singapore drivers beat the heat. PHOTO: KIA



The cooling effect is enhanced for the front occupants thanks to air-ventilated front seats that blow air-conditioned coolness through the seat and backrest. For good measure, these seats also come with built-in heaters that may come in handy to keep your take-out meals warm for the drive home.



Additionally, the seating position for the driver of the Kia Cerato GT Line can be customised thanks to the 10-way power seat adjustment that can be saved in two personalised pre-sets so households with two drivers can each get comfortable within seconds.



Even the most tech-demanding occupants are bound to be impressed with the features they will find inside the Kia Cerato GT Line. The 8-inch full-colour centre display is the focal point of the cabin is just the start. It also incorporates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto so hands-free telecommunications along with navigation apps such as Apple Maps, Google Maps and Waze, as well as streaming entertainment like Apple Music, Spotify, Podcasts and Audiobooks can be accessed as soon as the driver’s iPhone is plugged into one of the several USB ports in the car without the need to pair the device.



Those who prefer wireless convenience will also find it in the Cerato GT Lineas it features a wireless charging tray that’s big enough for the latest plus-sized smartphones.



With the Kia Cerato GT Line, convenience and practicality go hand-in-hand. The Smart trunk system, for example, senses when anyone with the Smart key is near the trunk and the system automatically opens the boot lid for easy loading of luggage, groceries or shopping.



Accompanying the top-of-the-line GT Line model are two other versions, the EX and L. At the heart of every Kia Cerato is a great drivetrain that offers a combination of performance, refinement and fuel efficiency to satisfy just about any driver.



This begins with a lively 1.6-litre engine featuring Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT) and electronic fuel injection that makes a healthy 128hp. When paired with a quick-shifting 6-speed automatic gearbox, the Kia Cerato makes the most of its available horsepower and torque for effortless acceleration. To compliment any driving style, the Drive Mode Select (DMS) button near the gear lever allows the driver to switch between Comfort, Eco or Sport modes which adjusts the responsiveness of the drivetrain to suit the road conditions or driving style.



Just as well then, that safety is just as highly prioritised in the Kia Cerato with as many as six airbags in the GT Line model which also features Electronic Stability Control (ESC) for optimal braking performance and directional control.



Carpark ramps and inclines are no problem for the Cerato GT Line thanks to Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC) which automatically prevents the car from rolling backwards when the driver’s right foot transfers from the brake pedal to the accelerator.



With cars as full-featured as the Kia Cerato GT Line, shopping in the Cat A COE segment no longer needs to feel like a compromise.