Money FM Podcast: Chasing big SUVs

Mr Julian Kho from sgcarmart and Money FM's Claressa Monteiro share their thoughts on massive SUVs out there, and the perks of driving them around.
Mr Julian Kho from sgcarmart and Money FM's Claressa Monteiro share their thoughts on massive SUVs out there, and the perks of driving them around.
Published
37 min ago

Chasing Cars: Chasing big SUVs

17:24 mins

Synopsis: Mr Julian Kho from sgcarmart and Money FM's Claressa Monteiro share their thoughts on massive SUVs out there, and the perks of driving them around.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Topics: 

Branded Content