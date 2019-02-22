ST Car of the Year – Kia Stinger

Mr Eric Chan, managing director of multi-franchise motor group Cycle & Carriage Singapore, receiving the ST Car of the Year trophy from Straits Times senior correspondent Christopher Tan in the C&C Kia showroom yesterday. The Kia Stinger landed the 2018 award, beating a strong field of contenders from esteemed brands. It was the first South Korean car to have had the honour since the awards started 16 years ago. Nine other cars were honoured in the 2018 ST-Torque best-in-class awards, namely the Skoda Superb, Lexus ES, BMW M5, Suzuki Swift, Renault Megane RS, Volvo XC40, Skoda Kodiaq, Audi RS4 Avant and Hyundai Ioniq Electric.