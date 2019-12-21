The Straits Times Car of the Year 2019: Skoda's Octavia RS245 a winner among readers

The punchy and practical Skoda Octavia RS245 is the favourite among readers this year.

Out of 10 The Straits Times Car of the Year contenders, the performance variant of the Octavia secured 31 per cent of 28,249 votes cast by the end of a two-week online poll on Thursday.

The Mazda 3, which was leading for a good part of the race, came in second with 25 per cent of votes, followed by the BMW 3-series with 21 per cent.

Results of the readers' poll has no bearing on the ST Car of the Year judging process, which remains independent from the time the award started in 2003.

The 12 judges from The Straits Times and motoring magazine Torque reviewed some 50 new models launched by authorised agents in Singapore between mid-November last year and mid-November 2019. Only those priced not more than $750,000 are considered.

Two rounds of shortlisting take place before 10 contenders - evaluated against their peers - are put through a scoring system which assigns points for nine attributes. These are namely performance, handling, ride, build quality, efficiency, ergonomics, styling, value for money and X-factor.

Scores from the 12 judges are then totalled and the car with the most points wins.

For the record, there has not been a year where the readers' choice coincides with the judges' one. This is not surprising given that few consumers have had the opportunity to sample as wide a range of cars as the panel of judges in the selection process.

Mr Christopher Tan, senior correspondent with The Straits Times, says: "The readers' poll is a fun way of engaging the public as well as the motor industry.

"While the outcome carries absolutely no weight in the ST Car of the Year judging process, it is nonetheless a nod to fine cars."

And the Octavia RS245 is certainly a fine car - one which offers performance and utility in equal measures.

Motorsports steward Tony Tan, one of the judges, says: "It's the four-door saloon variant of the Golf GTI which Volkswagen didn't make."

Logistics trainer Lionel Seah, who is also one of the judges, adds: "You won't find a more extraordinary fastback sedan at this price point."

At just below $135,000, the RS245 is priced like a VW Golf 1.4TSI, but offers buckets more in terms of pace and space.

Volkswagen-owned Czech brand Skoda is certainly making its presence felt. After returning to the market just last year, it has had three ST Car of the Year contenders - the Kodiaq and Superb last year, and the Octavia RS245 this year.

Keep it up, Skoda.

Readers’ picks

Here are the poll results, out of 28,249 votes cast.

1. Skoda Octavia RS245: 8,682

2. Mazda 3: 7,024

3. BMW 3-series: 5,899

4. Hyundai Kona Electric: 1,876

5. Jaguar I-Pace: 1,678

6. Porsche 911: 1,527

7. Alpine A110: 593

8. Toyota Supra: 428

9. BMW 8-series: 333

10 Kia Niro EV: 209