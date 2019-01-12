Show stoppers of the 2019 Singapore Motorshow

High-voltage and high-octane models hog the limelight at the Singapore Motorshow, which is on until tomorrow.

In all, 140 cars are on display, with 25 of them being launched officially or shown for the first time here.

Here are some highlights.

INFINITI QX50

Few carmakers work on new engines these days. Nissan's Infiniti is one. Its QX50 with actress Zoe Tay boasts the world's first production variable compression ratio turbo engine. The 2-litre continually adjusts its compression ratio to optimise efficiency. It combines the power of a petrol engine with the torque and efficiency of a diesel engine.

AUDI Q3

Making its Asian debut here is Audi's compact crossover, now sportier, smarter and sharper than ever. The second-generation Q3 is also a five-star scorer at the European New Car Assessment Programme crash tests.

MAZDA 3

The current Mazda 3 is already a sleek number, but the new one is even sleeker. Variants arriving include a mild hybrid and a variable compression model.

BMW 3-SERIES

The 3-series has always been BMW's ultimate driving machine. The latest one packs a host of innovative features, including the ability to retrace its path backwards for 50m.

BMW X5

This family sport utility vehicle debuts as a five-seater, with a seven-seater due shortly. A new design hides its bulk cleverly.

PEUGEOT 508

Peugeot never lets you down in the design department and the new 508 is proof yet again. The latest car looks sportier and has a sumptuous interior.

LEXUS UX

Lexus' foray into the mass-premium crossover segment looks yummy inside and out. .

JAGUAR I-PACE

This premium electric car is too low-slung to be a crossover. Shod with big wheels and a long-range battery, the I-Pace promises a sporty drive to Kuala Lumpur.

DS7 CROSSBACK

If you tire of German sport utility vehicles, check out this luxury offering from Citroen. It packs adaptive LED headlamps, adaptive cruise control, camera-based predictive damping - all within a 1.6-litre turbo engine paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

NISSAN LEAF

The world's best-selling electric car looks premium enough to be branded an Infiniti. It also drives amazingly well.

NISSAN SERENA E-POWER

If you want a big car with a small running cost, this hybrid multi-purpose vehicle is it.

ALPINE A110

With 250 horses hauling a body weighing just a little over a tonne, the Alpine A110 - a Porsche Cayman competitor - hits 100kmh in 4.5 seconds. It marks the first appearance of the Alpine brand here in decades.

SUZUKI S-CROSS

This biggish crossover (above) is powered by a 1-litre turbo engine behind a grille never seen on a Suzuki before.

TOYOTA CAMRY

Toyota has attempted to make the Camry less "uncle" and more hip. This eighth-generation executive sedan is said to have a lower centre of gravity and a tauter chassis to enhance handling. It is available as a 2 or 2.5-litre, with a hybrid expected later.

PORSCHE MACAN

This is the latest Porsche to sport full-length tail-lamps that are now common among Porsche and Audi cars. Inside, you get a bigger 10.9-inch infotainment screen.

TOYOTA RAV4

Joseph Schooling's new ride is a handsome crossover which has as much presence as a Harrier, and is far less fussy than the CH-R.

VOLVO S60

It looks exactly like a smaller version of the new S90 flagship sedan, which is a very good thing indeed. But with its more compact footprint, expect more dynamism on the road too.

SUBARU FORESTER E-BOXER

With a small battery pack you can see in the boot powering a motor incorporated into its symmetrical all-wheel drivetrain, the Forester e-Boxer brings Subaru into the 21st century.

RANGE ROVER SPORT PLUG-IN HYBRID

A big and hefty sport utility vehicle can always benefit from power via a wall socket. This car offers Range Rover fans the chance to do so.

RANGE ROVER EVOQUE

The second iteration of the world's favourite Range Rover makes its Asian debut here. Expect minor styling tweaks and a host of new tech features.

HYUNDAI KONA ELECTRIC

The fact that private-hire operator Grab ordered 200 units says plenty about this new electric car.