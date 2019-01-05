Sedans dominate in ST-Torque awards

Sedans garnered the biggest share in Torque's list of top cars last year.

The Skoda Superb, Lexus ES and BMW M5 were named Best Sedan, Best Luxury Sedan and Best Performance Sedan respectively.

Hatchbacks and sport utility vehicles (SUV) followed. The Suzuki Swift was named Best Compact Hatchback and the Renault Megane RS is the Best Hot Hatch.

The Volvo XC40 clinched the Best Five-seater SUV title, while the Skoda Kodiaq landed the Best Seven-seater SUV title.

In its latest instalment of annual awards held together with The Straits Times, Singapore's leading motoring monthly honoured 10 top cars - including the Straits Times Car of the Year 2018, the Kia Stinger.

Cycle & Carriage's deputy director of Kia operations Dawn Pan said: "It's exhilarating for the Kia Stinger to clinch the coveted ST Car of the Year award. More so because this is the first for a Korean car.

"In addition, it is also a great recognition for what is essentially a game-changing product that has contributed to the strengthening of Kia's brand name."

Sharing the honours on the top 10 list are the Audi RS4 Avant (Best Performance Wagon) and the Hyundai Ioniq Electric (Best Compact Fastback).

Volkswagen-owned Czech brand Skoda stood out in this annual best-in-class award. It is the only brand to clinch two titles.

Volkswagen Group Singapore managing director Ricky Tay said: "To win not one but two awards is a great honour for us. It not only marks the brand's success since its return to the Singapore market midlast year, but it is also an affirmation from our customers.

"More importantly, under Volkswagen Group Singapore, we have not only launched award-winning cars... but also sharpened and realigned Skoda as a brand in all dimensions."

The ST-Torque awards undergo a rigorous vetting and scoring process by a panel of 11 independent judges. In the final outcome, the Kia Stinger scored a comfortable lead to emerge as ST Car of the Year.

Torque consulting editor and The Straits Times senior correspondent Christopher Tan said: "The Stinger is Kia's first grand tourer attempt. As it turns out, it is far more than a creditable attempt. The car surpasses all expectations for something that costs less than $200,000 - and by a wide margin too."

Torque associate editor Jeremy Chua added: "The Stinger has shown what Kia can achieve. This fastback is eye-catching, relatively quick, quite practical and hugely fun to drive. It was my favourite car last year. And as it turns out, many on the Torque team think so too."

Find out what the other judges have to say about the cream of 2018's crop in the latest issue of Torque.

You can also read about the Torque group test: Mini Cooper 5-Door versus Volkswagen Golf versus Opel Astra.

• Torque is out at newsstands now.