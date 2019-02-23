Same insurance rate for male and female drivers in California

WASHINGTON • California has become the seventh state to ban auto insurers from using gender as one of the factors that they can use to calculate the rates customers pay.

But as regulators push the industry towards formulas that have more to do with how a car is driven than by whom, the decision by the state's insurance commissioner Dave Jones to ban gender also carries a certain irony: In the name of equality, the change is likely to result in cheaper insurance premiums for young male drivers - who are statistically riskier to insure - at the expense of young female drivers, who are statistically less risky but now will likely pay more.

The difference could be as much as US$500 (S$677) - and that is if insurers split the difference between what male teenagers and their female counterparts pay now, said Ms Penny Gusner, a consumer analyst with carinsurance.com, an online marketplace for car insurance.

Nationwide, a male teen will cost about US$7,400 to insure on average, compared with US$6,900 for a female teen, she said.

"It's probably going to meet in the middle, which will probably hurt the female drivers and give the young male drivers a break," Ms Gusner said.

California's decision to ban gender, effective Jan 1, comes as lawmakers and regulators increasingly pressure insurers to focus more on driving behaviours than criteria that seem less obviously related to assessing risks. The move also points to the complex and ever-shifting way in which insurers price auto insurance in general.

A new report on auto insurance trends by Zebra.com, an online search engine that allows consumers to compare car insurance policies, finds that the industry is rejiggering its analysis of risk by adopting technologies that monitor driver behaviour on the road.

These tools, known as telematics, have the ability to allow insurers to tailor insurance policies to customers based on how many miles they drive, how fast and other indicators of a driver's behaviour.

Insurers are also dinging drivers harder for dangerous behaviour such as distracted driving: A ticket for distracted driving bumped insurance premiums up by US$289 or nearly 20 per cent in 2018, compared with an increase of nearly 2 per cent three years earlier. That is still less than a speeding ticket for going 10 mph over the limit (US$880) and way less than being arrested for driving under the influence, which can raise premiums by more than US$1,000 on average.

But the analysis suggests that insurers are responding to increasing evidence that smartphones and elaborate entertainment systems, among other distractions, could be having an impact on rising traffic crashes and fatalities. There is some early evidence that crash rates - and thus car insurance premiums - have started to rise in states that legalised marijuana, researchers say.

Whatever is going on, rates have jumped across the country. "It's the highest it's ever been nationally," said Ms Alyssa Connolly, Zebra's director of market research. "Rates are up this year for 83 per cent of Americans. And it's erratic."

According to Zebra's 2019 report, the average premium in the United States has hit US$1,470, an increase of 23 per cent from the average in 2011. The data were drawn from 2011 to the third quarter of last year.

In addition to California, six other states - Hawaii, Massachusetts, Montana, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and parts of Michigan's market - now ban gender as a rating factor, according to the Consumer Federation of America.

In addition to banning gender, other states have moved to ban the use of educational status, marital status or credit scores.

Some insurers are exploring other ways to assess risk, including people's social media and technology that monitors people's driving habits.

Ms Connolly said auto insurers may be tempted to monitor people's digital footprints when they set rates, as those have been shown to correlate nicely with other factors that have been banned in places, such as credit scores. And it is not just what you post: it is when you are online, what type of e-mail you use and even whether you have typos in your posts.

But for now, many companies are content to focus on telematics, which receive data from participants' smartphones or devices plugged into cars. These allow insurers to monitor when, where and how a person is driving, including whether they're speeding, braking hard or accelerating too quickly.

"If carriers could choose, they would want to monitor everybody's driving," Ms Connolly said.

WASHINGTON POST