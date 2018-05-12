Roller SUV raises bar

Behold the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, the world's costliest sport utility vehicle.

When it arrives here towards the end of the year, it is expected to be priced at $1.27 million before the certificate of entitlement, making it 30 to 40 per cent costlier than the current title holder - the Bentley Bentayga.

The Cullinan is 5,341mm long and 2,164mm wide, with a wheelbase measuring 3,295mm. That means it has a similar footprint as the standard-wheelbase Rolls-Royce Ghost.

But at 1,836mm tall, it is some 200mm taller than the flagship Phantom saloon. And at 2,660kg, it is almost as heavy as an extended-wheelbase Phantom.

It is the world's first "three-box" SUV - a car with a defined bonnet section, cabin section and boot section. All SUVs thus far are hatchback in shape.

Rolls-Royce says this configuration separates the environment for passengers and luggage. Handy for durian shopping, then.

The BMW-owned British company also says the Cullinan is "the most practical of Rolls-Royces", adding that it is "the most versatile, family-oriented, fun-to-drive super-luxury SUV available today".

It is the second new Rolls-Royce to sit on the all-new aluminium architecture, after the new Phantom. Its wheelbase is identical to the smaller Ghost's.

The car is powered by a 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 which churns out 563bhp and 850Nm. The output is channelled to all wheels, via an electronic multi-plate 4x4 system, which can send 100 per cent power to either axle.

When the off-road function is activated, torque is locked at a 50:50 split between front and rear.

The Cullinan's largest market is expected to be China, where the newly rich cannot get enough of luxury SUVs.

In Singapore, sales are expected to hover around 20-plus units a year, which is the prevailing total annual sales for the marque here.

It is not what most people will describe as beautiful, but it is definitely not the ugliest SUV around.

When asked how an SUV, usually associated with rough and tumble, fits in the Rolls-Royce realm of luxury, elegance and ultra-refinement, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars chief executive Torsten Muller Otvoes says: "Rolls-Royces have long been associated with the 'rough and tumble'.

"Since the marque's inception, it has endeavoured to create sturdy and reliable motor cars capable across any terrain in utter luxury. Throughout history, Rolls-Royces have been used in the roughest of terrains, from the jungles of India to the deserts of North Africa."

Ah so. But is the Cullinan targeted more at the wealthy collector who has a Phantom for the opera and a Range Rover Autobiography for hunting days, or the die-hard SUV fan who aspires above a Bentley Bentayga?

The German CEO says: "It is too early to predict exact figures for Cullinans that will become primary or secondary vehicles... but Cullinan is a car that will be as comfortable off-road as it is at the driveway of the local opera house.

"At the same time, we engineered Cullinan from the ground up to be a supremely capable off-roader... so it will be a strong proposition even for die-hard SUV fans."

So, the jewelled gentry, are you ready to rock your rubies with the new Cullinan?