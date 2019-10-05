Radio gaga

Justin Ang, 37, has owned eight cars in the last 16 years - an average of one car every two years.

Part of the Muttons In The Morning radio show on Class 95FM, Ang obtained his driving licence when he was 21.

His first car was a Toyota Vios. It was replaced by another Toyota, a RAV4. Then came a Mazda RX8 which he says he looked silly in because he felt he was too big for the car.

The rotary-engined Mazda was followed by a Lexus IS250. After that was an Audi A4, which was taken over by a BMW 535i, and then a Range Rover Evoque which he kept for six years (the longest).

Seven months ago, he returned to BMW when he bought a two-year-old 540i.

"I was looking for a 530i because I wanted something more exciting and faster than an SUV but still comfortable," he says. But he picked the 540i because it had more features and more tech.

"I'm a tech guy," he says. "When I see new technology I have never experienced, I go gaga."

The car was black, but Justin says he loves white cars. "My friend introduced me to car stickering... The white on my car is Glossy Ghost White, and I was amazed by the quality because no one can tell it's a sticker job."

What's in the boot?

• Two pairs of sneakers (in case he needs a change of shoes for work) • Umbrellas • Extra car mats • A bag (he does not know what is in it) • A BMW tissue box

It cost him the equivalent of a good paint job, but he says the advantage over a respray is that when he sells the car, he can have it reverted to black should the buyer prefer the original colour.

He used to modify his Japanese cars, but "ever since I moved to European cars, I stopped messing with them".

He would, however, like to have the wheels changed to a set of Breytons which will be a Christmas present to himself.

Ang is married with no children. His wife, Ilona Loo, 39, an associate research director at a marketing research firm, drives a Kia Optima. She will, however, drive the BMW whenever Justin is out of town.

He is proud to have an accident-free record, other than the time when the right wing mirror of his RAV4 flew off when it hit a pillar. "I had a great urge to go to the toilet and reversed too quickly. I then ran to pick it up and put it in the car and rushed to the toilet," he recalls. "Thankfully, I made it in time."

Ang is not mindful of what goes into his car boot. He has an extra set of car mats which he cannot account for.

He says: "A friend once gave me a box of oranges during Chinese New Year. I put it in my Evoque's boot. A month later, I started to smell burned rubber. I opened the hatch and saw the box of oranges had melted into goo."

So now he knows what rotten gooey oranges smell like.