Owners of 199 Porsche cars in Britain hauled up for not paying road tax

LONDON - Some owners of speedy Porsche cars in Britain are in no great hurry to pay road tax.

Hundreds of the drivers of the German brand and other expensive marques had their wheels clamped in the past year for not paying road tax.

Figures revealed on Wednesday (March 27) by Britain's Driver and Vehicle Licence Agency (DVLA) showed that Porsche topped the list of high-end cars whose owners broke the rule.

Almost 350 prestige cars in total were red-flagged, including 199 Porches, 28 Abarths, 23 Maseratis, 20 Bentleys and even a Hummer, reported Xinhua.

In the last financial year, DVLA said 133,000 vehicles were clamped for evading tax.

Taking the top spot overall are Ford Focus and Vauxhall Astra, with 6,000 violations each.

Also hauled up were the owners of 73 London Taxis, five Harley-Davidson motorcycles, four motorhomes and a bus.

All vehicles need to pay road tax and the amount varies depending on engine size and type of engine.

DVLA's senior enforcement leader Bethan Beasley said: "These figures show that it doesn't matter what type of vehicle you own, whether it's a sports car, motorhome or even a bus. If you don't (pay) tax, we'll clamp it."

The agency has the power to impound clamped vehicles if owners still do not pay the tax and a release fine.