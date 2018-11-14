Money FM podcast: What car you can buy for $100,000 or less

Chasing Cars: What car you can buy for $100,000 or less

19:04 mins

Synopsis: With COE prices falling, Chasing Cars host Claressa Monteiro and her regular co-reviewer Julian Koh from sgcarmart, turn their attentions to the magical $100,000 mark.

What are customers' options, for cars that cost up to $100,000?

They found a big range, so find out which ones they like best in this episode.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

