Money FM Podcast: Do we need in-car cameras

Chasing Cars: Do we need in-car cameras
17:37 mins
Synopsis: Julian Kho from sgcarmart and Claressa Monteiro discuss the need for in-car cameras and what they can do in various life situations.
Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoons on MoneyFM 89.3
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt