Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa - Nissan’s Electric Dreams

Tan Chong Motor's head of sales Ron Lim (right) stops by for Coffee with Claressa to talk cars, Nissan Motor's electric car and its plans to roll out a full electrified range in Singapore.
Tan Chong Motor's head of sales Ron Lim (right) stops by for Coffee with Claressa to talk cars, Nissan Motor's electric car and its plans to roll out a full electrified range in Singapore.
Published
1 hour ago

Coffee with Claressa: Nissan’s Electric Dreams

18:27 mins

Synopsis: Tan Chong Motor's Head of Sales Ron Lim stops in for Coffee with Claressa to talk cars, Nissan Motor's electric car and its plans to roll out a full electrified range in Singapore.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Topics: 

Branded Content